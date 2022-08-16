Purchase Access

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea (AFNS) — Current Air Force chief of staff, and former 8th Fighter Wing commander, Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., visited Kunsan Air Base, Aug. 12, during his tour of nations and air bases within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s area of responsibility to recognize the contributions of Airmen serving in the region and reinforce U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Brown, who served as “Wolf 46” from 2007-2008, was welcomed back by Col. Henry “Wolf 62” Jeffress, current 8th FW commander.



