JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas (AFNS) — Time is running out for Airmen, Guardians, Reservists and Guardsmen who dream of representing the Department of the Air Force in the next Winter Olympics.

Guardian and Airmen athletes have until Nov. 7 to apply for the DAF World Class Athlete Program, or WCAP, managed by the Air Force Services Center and begin their training with the hopes of competing in Milano Cortina, Italy, in 2026.



