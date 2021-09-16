The Anchorage Downtown Partnership, Ltd. (ADP) invites the public and media to participate in its free weekend events on Friday, September 17 and Sunday, September 19. Both events will be held outdoors rain or shine, with room for physical distancing. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be provided at both events.
Details for the events follow:
Movie in the Park
WHERE: Town Square Park (544 W 5th Avenue)
WHEN: Friday, September 17 from 5:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
5:00 p.m.: Meet and Greet with Molly of Denali
5:30 p.m.: Molly of Denali episode
6:00 p.m.: Moana
8:00 p.m.: Wonder Woman
WHAT: Join ADP, Alaska Public Media, and Bosco’s for an unforgettable evening at Movie In The Park featuring Molly of Denali, Moana, and Wonder Woman.
This is our final Movie in the Park of the Summer Series. The event is free, with first come, first serve physically distanced seating. Participants should bring their own chairs, blankets and umbrella (event happens rain or shine). More information is available on the Facebook event.
ANC Market Social
WHERE: E Street between 5th and 6th Avenues and Town Square Park
WHEN: Sunday, September 19 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Weekly through Sept. 26)
WHAT: Sponsored in part by the Buy Alaska program, ANC Market Social is a weekly outdoor market/street fair for locals, by locals, featuring live music, local vendor booths, and a beer garden hosted by Humpy’s Great Alaskan Alehouse. Live music will be performed by Superfrequency from 12:00 – 3:30 p.m.
The event is a unique collaboration with local makers, artisans, growers, and downtown vendors curated to boost the local economy and bring folks back to our city center. More information about the market is available on the Facebook event.