PALMER — The 2021 Alaska State Fair is officially underway. The opening weekend featured a variety of new and familiar things to see and do.
The 2021 music lineup is jam packed with big names artists from the Lower 48 such as Portugal. The Man and Martina McBride, who played during the opening weekend of the fair.
Alaska grown musicians are also returning to the Watering Hole, Sluice Box and other nostalgic venues across the Fairgrounds, including the Jerry Wessling Band and the Ken Peltier Band.
The weather was particularly favorable with sunshine and clear skies all day Saturday and Sunday's showers didn't stop a hefty crowd from cycling through the fairgrounds.
The Fair is holding a three weekend season this year for the first time, taking two days off each week to sanitize the grounds. ASF CEO Jerome Hertel said the new schedule gives more opportunities to enjoy the Fair.
“We are so glad people are back after coming through a year with so many challenges, and it’s reassuring to know that we can count on everyone here to support us through these difficult times. Thank you for your valuable contributions to the Alaska State Fair. We offer our best wishes to you and your families as we all look forward to a great Fair this year,” Hertel said.
