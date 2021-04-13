William Claude Duckenfield, better known as W. C. Fields, was a master of the non sequitur. For those who slept through their English class, a non sequitur is a statement where the second half of the statement has nothing whatsoever to do with what with the first half. Standup comics often use the non sequitur for laughs: “Birds fly south for the winter because it’s faster than walking,” “No matter how much you push the envelope it is still stationery,” or “A non sequitur walks into a bar. In a strong wind, even turkeys can fly.”
What does any of this have to do with the topsy-turvy, convoluted, secret/public world of finance in the world of marijuana sales in Anchorage? Well, everything, as a matter of fact. No matter how it is stated by ‘those in the know,’ the world of marijuana sales has three dimensions. The first is what Federal law is. The second is what State law is. The third is what is really going on. The problem is, it’s like the Yogi Berra saying: “If the world were perfect it wouldn’t be.”
In an effort to parse the unreality, let’s start with the DEA. Simply put, legally, marijuana is a Schedule 1 Drug along with heroin, LSD, peyote, and methaqualone. Supposedly, as listed in the law, none of these drugs have a "currently accepted medical use."
Now comes the problem.
In spite of the fact marijuana is legal in Alaska, it is still illegal in the eyes of the Federal government. The conundrum is all banks in Alaska and America are federally regulated and cannot accept drug money. Since credit cards, debit cards, cashier checks, personal checks, and letters of credit are all issued by banks and banks are under the fiscal thumb of the federal government, none of these financial instruments can be used to buy marijuana. Postal money orders are also federally regulated and cannot be used. So if you want marijuana or any of its derivatives, you have to pay cash. Worse for the marijuana industry, dealers who receive the cash for marijuana or CBD in any form cannot put that cash in a bank. And if the money takes a circuitous route to a bank, it is called laundered money and thus is doubly illegal.
Because it is drug money.
Even if the money was legally received for selling a legal product. It is, yet another, non sequitur: illegal legal money.
Marijuana is legal in Alaska only so far as the State of Alaska is concerned. Every municipal jurisdiction has the right to allow marijuana businesses within its boundaries but that still leaves the problem of what to do with the cash once it is received. That money, to use another term from your English class, is an antonym, a term which includes words which are opposite, like "poor rich girl," "military music" or "jumbo shrimp." In this case, the term is "legal illegal" money.
When contacted, Anchorage bankers flatly stated they did not, could not, would not, and did not dare accept marijuana money in any form. The money they would not take included direct deposit and "laundered moneys." "Laundered money" is another antonym. "Laundered" means washed but "money" does not exist. That is, if you have $1,000 in your checking account and you go to the bank and ask to see "your $1,000," the banker will laugh hysterically. Your $1,000 "does not exist" as money.
At this point, it is essential to state that no marijuana business person was willing to be quoted, and the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association is defunct. The Drug Enforcement Agency did not return my calls or emails. Clearly, the subject of what is being done with marijuana money is hotter than a fire hydrant chasing a dog. My guess is everyone knows what is being done but will remain purblind until federal law changes.
Returning to “laundered money,” let’s take an example of what might be being done in other states. Marijuana money, i.e., cash, is put in FedEx or UPS boxes and sent to the Bahamas. (Not the USPS because it is federally regulated.) Once in the Bahamas, the cash is deposited in a Bahamian bank. Then, in a nanosecond, it is electronically sent to another bank, possibly in Switzerland. Now the U.S. currency has been transformed into Bahamian dollars and thereafter to Swiss Francs. At this point if the money is deposited in an American bank, it is no longer “drug money.”
Maybe.
As far as the federal government is concerned, if it can link the money from the Swiss bank to the Alaskan marijuana dealer, it will be considered drug money and confiscated. Thus the movement of money using this method is risky. Bahamian banks ‘come and go’ in the blink of an eye and are unregulated. You might put money in a Bahamian bank, and 24 hours later, the bank is no more. And if the DEA suspects money from a Swiss bank is from marijuana – even if it is not – the DEA can freeze the account.
Now things get complicated.
Marijuana businesses are legal in Alaska and as such must pay municipal and federal taxes. Since the businesses cannot pay with a check, the payments have to be cash. So the marijuana business owners have to go in person to Anchorage City Hall to pay their Municipal property taxes in cash. And they have to go in person to the IRS in Anchorage and pay their income tax — in cash. Light, heat, natural gas, water, garbage, internet, cellphone, insurance, and dues all have to be paid in cash as well—every month. Worse, even if the marijuana business owner is making hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, he/she cannot buy a home. Real estate agents, title companies, insurance companies, home inspection companies, notaries, and appraisal firms will not take cash. First, because it could have come from a nefarious source, and secondly, few people can tell counterfeit dollars from real ones. Third, there is the genuine possibility that the DEA will seize the money and the companies just listed would have their payment taken from them – and be subject to audits by both the DEA and IRS.
There are other elaborate ways to 'handle' legal money, In the book ‘The Cannabis Stampede’, the marijuana merchants joined with other businesses in a mall to form a single organization. All of the businesses paid into the organization for rent, utilities, security, and personnel. The marijuana business thus paid the organization cash and their employees received their pay in check form with the proper deductions. All utilities were billed to the organization and the marijuana business made one cash payment to the organization for its share of the utility bills. In the fictional work ‘The Matter of the Dematerializing Armored Car’, an elaborate scheme is set in motion to seduce the federal government to seize the legal illegal money and hold it as evidence. But because the feds have seized money, private property, it has to pay for that property because the FifthAmendment to the Constitution says, “... nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.”
Currently – it has been hinted – many of the marijuana businesses are moving along a very narrow ledge over a perilous precipice. The one "avenue" that is open to them is the purchase of bitcoins. There is no way for the Federal government to ‘follow the money’ as it can with banks and financial instruments. But bitcoins are dangerous. They are not linked to any fiscal reality. Their value does not rise and fall on the basis of supply and demand of a tangible product or service. Second, bitcoins are not regulated so investments cannot be insured. Bitcoin investment is also very dangerous because one bad episode could wipe out every marijuana business which is using the bitcoins as a way to maneuver around the law.
Currently and most importantly, marijuana sales in Anchorage alone run about $9 million a year. Raw dollars in Anchorage turn over four times so the local economy is missing out on $36 million in rollover dollars. That is a substantial chunk of change to lose because federal law has not kept pace with reality.