Secret Garden Cannabis is another dispensary that is keeping up with what Alaskans are looking for: Nice dispensary, great service, and awesome bud! They have their own parking lot, a choice to pick up from the check in window or to shop around, and super friendly staff. The bud is prepackaged in nice plastic designed zip bags, Great choice of cultivators and they grow their own inhouse strains too, which are some really good grows. They do have their own website that is well built and they are active on social media on Instagram where they do engage with their followers. Keep it up!
Thin Mint Cookies
These are small buds, which to the touch feel light but have some weight to them. Great trim job and a good amount of frost on the nugs. They all have a medium density and can be broken by hand real easy, leaving very frosty fingers. The aroma is earthy with a hint of mint. However the smoke tastes more gassy than the smell I picked up. The first hit was a little rough but it smoothed out completely and got me lit! This batch was cultivated by Thirdstate and has a THC of 25.06% with CBD at 3.73%.
Wow! I got baked like a pie and I still felt fly smoking this strain. The stoned feeling came rolling over my eyelids within minutes. I still had energy and when I got too high at around 30 minutes, I couldn’t stop laughing. Forget focus, that went out the window before the first bowl finished. I did feel grounded and extremely good all over. Did not help with pain relief, but I did forget about the pain for a bit. My memory kicked the bucket for about an hour. I believe I smoked this one way too much and too fast. I was excited to be back!
Blue Beast
A beautiful bud with vibrant colors! Dark to light hues of green with a few noticeable amber hairs cover this frosty nug. Amazing trim job! Strong denseness and very firm. Easy grind that gives off an even more potent sweet and tangy aroma. Expect smooth smoke that tastes earthy and sweet. Almost like unripe grapes. This batch was cultivated by Secret Garden and has a THC of 17.57% with CBD at 0.10%.
I felt some energy with this one and it is a great strain for single tasks. I could not multitask after two bowls and had to wait for the high to come down. My head was so spaced out for about an hour, I was on autopilot the entire time. Good waves of euphoria and I felt a bit anxious when peaking. With moderation, this strain is great for working on small projects that need focus and energy.
Snot Rocket
This is a very stinky sour nug, but the stink is cheesy and I love that! It does have a sweetness to it too. The taste of the smoke is more earthy than it is stinky and the hits are mild. Nice looking bud with a good amount of frost and a great trim job. The nug had a strong density to how dry it was. Easy to break up with fingers and will leave frosty fingers. This batch was cultivated by Vangreen’s and has a THC of 18.92% with CBD at 0.10%.
One bowl was good enough to get a good head buzz going and some minor pain relief. My back has been giving me issues for the last couple of days. It did give me the munchies and I ate way too much after smoking. But I was so high, I didn’t care! Two hours later I still felt full and relaxed.
AK Chocolate Cheese Cake
My nose was stuffed that day so I do not know the aroma of these buds. The smoke however does taste earthy and hits very smooth. Nice looking bud with a good amount of frost, orange hairs, and a great trim job. The nug has a medium density and is very firm. Easy grind and a good burn. This batch was cultivated by AK Best Buds and has a THC of 16.37%.
This is the kind of strain I would smoke on the regular to wake up and during the day. I smoked three small bowls and I was golden! It grounded me and gave me the balance that I look for in hybrids. I had good focus, higher self awareness, and I felt calmer. There was a pleasant head buzz that came along after the third bowl. I recommend this one as an all day strain.
Grizzly Glue
Pleasant earthy tones come off of these frosty buds. Wonderful trim job! The nugs did get dry enough that it was easy to break by hand and they did have a medium density. Easy grin and a good burn. The smoke tastes just like it smells and hits smooth to mild. It’s the big heavy hits that are mild and you’ll get some dense clouds. This batch was cultivated by Smoking Joe Terp’s and has a THC of 24.09% with CBD at 0.10%.
Oh I got really stoned on this strain. I couldn’t think straight after the first bowl and that lasted for almost two hours! Everytime I tried to explain something, it was almost impossible because my mind would shift elsewhere. After it wore off and I could think right, I still felt relaxed with a nice buzz. Later on I did smoke a small bowl and I felt amazing! Relaxed and calm while not too stoned. Yet even that small bowl did bring on that stoned feeling.
Biker Kush
I love it when buds sparkle! This beautiful nug is very frosty and there are some thick trichomes within its crevasses that glisten in the light. Awesome trim job! Pressing down on this medium dense nug left my fingers frosty and very sticky. It is firm, grinds easily, and burns well. The taste of the smoke is similar to the earthy aroma that the bud gives off. Smooth to mild hits, that smoke can feel heavy when taking huge rips. This batch was cultivated by Secret Garden and has a THC of 21.30% with CBD at 0.09%.
I was playing a game while smoking and I felt amazing! Fully relaxed and calm. After a big bowl and a half, it caught up to me and I was too stoned to get anything done. Thinking was clouded and I stayed baked for well over an hour. The rest of the evening seemed to fly by in an instant.
Sorbetto #9
These nugs have an earthy tone with a mild sweet stinky undertone. Nice looking nugs with a lot of frost, some beautiful dark green hues in the leaves, and tiny little hairs that tuck away. Medium density with a good firmness, however you can break it up using your fingers with just one hand. Easy grind, fast burn, and expect very smooth smoke that tastes mostly earthy with hits of sour on the back of the tongue. This batch was cultivated by Secret Garden and has a THC of 27% with CBD at 0.09%.
Another amazing hybrid that balances well. I felt normal and grounded after a few hits. A little bit of energy came in waves about a bowl in when the high uplifted my spirit. I felt less anxious and in control. After that first bowl, my mind did start to jump off the tracks. I smoked another bowl and it took me about an hour to get my mind right. I became very emotionally sensitive during that hour too, which is unusual.
Very pleasant head high the entire time without an overly stoned feeling.
All these strain reviews were video recorded under Toke Talk to showcase the cannabis and show their effects. Please visit the Toke Talk page on Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram to show your support by giving a Like and Share if you Care. Thank you to everyone reading these reviews!
Good Bye and Stay High!
-Surge