Hi! I’m your Stoned-at-Home Dad, Surge and this week I reviewed seven different strains of cannabis from Green Growcer. I am impressed with this new dispensary, they are doing everything right! Great location spot on East Dimond Blvd with their own parking lot. Beautiful, clean shop with outstanding budtenders who know their strains. Noema helped me pick the cannabis for this week and her recommendations were spot on.
Lemon Meringue
This Lemon Meringue is potent! Strong lemon scent with a hint of diesel. There was a decent amount of frost on these beautiful slender buds. A good trim job that gives it a nice spear leaf shape. These buds were cultivated by The Fire Supply and have a 22.8% THC with no CBD.
Fire it up and expect mild to wild hits. Mild in the chest and the first few hits were a bit harsh on the nose, but that went away halfway through the bowl. The effects of this weed came quickl. I was buzzed within 5 minutes and felt high after just one bowl. This is definitely a sativa that started to improve my focus, but I got so high I started rambling without thinking. I felt energized and very social. The effects lasted for about three hours, during which I played Minecraft with my daughter. It was awesome.
Oaxacan Wise
Nice looking buds with a good amount of frost on them. The aroma is a wild mix. There are two strong scents of lemon citrus and fresh pine. It also has an earthy smell with a hint of gas, not like sweet diesel — a playground of aromas. These buds were cultivated by Alaska Precision and have a 24.75% THC with 0.1% CBD.
Expect smooth smoke when you fire it up. The smoke tastes mostly earthy with a slight pine flavor. Half a bowl was perfect for me. It greatly improved my focus and concentration. This strain feels like a strong sativa-dominant. Although I felt a small body high, the effects were all in the brain. After finishing an entire bowl, I was up in the clouds. Focusing on my thoughts became more difficult as my mind wandered. I was able to stay on topic but that took a lot of effort. I tried to have an outdoor cookout and it took way longer than normal to cook some hot dogs. This is a strong strain that really messed with my brain.
White Tahoe Cookies
The buds are as frosty as I like my cookies to be. Awesome trim job and really dense nugs. The aroma is a mix between fruity and diesel. Both have a sweetness to them and these buds remind me of fruity pebbles in a motor pool. This batch was cultivated by Guest Services and has a THC of 21.53% with no CBD.
When I first fired it up, the smoke was a bit harsh in the chest, but by the third hit it was mild-to-smooth. The flavor of the smoke was sweet and lingered on the tongue for a while. This strain feels like an indica-dominant. It helped relieve some nerve pain, fully relaxed my body, and gave the feeling that I was lightly weighted down. It did help with concentration with the first few hits. By the end of the second bowl my memory and train of thought were gone. I also felt really sleepy. I recommend this as a night-time strain. Have your milk and White Tahoe Cookies before bed and sleep well.
Indian Moonshine Bubblegum
The buds were small, but wow did they pack a big body high. Frosty little nugs with an excellent trim job that shaped them beautifully. The aroma is sweet and earthy. Not too potent and very pleasant to the nose. This batch was cultivated by the Alaska Cannabis Exchange and has a THC of 15.77% and a CBD at an amazing 11.75%
Very smooth hits when you fire it up. The smoke tastes earthy with a faint sweetness that hits the back of the tongue. This level of THC is where I feel the most comfort and mental control. Experiencing this level of CBD always trips me out. Just the first few hits relieved my anxiety and pain. By the end of the first bowl I was comfortably buzzing and the body high was very pleasant. My mind was functioning well and remained so even by the end of the second bowl. The body high began to really intensify. Walking felt like I was floating and I felt lifted not just physically, but emotionally as well. I recommend everyone try a high CBD strain to see what the effects are on them.
Blueberry Frost
I didn’t know blueberries could be so frosty. These buds have a thick coat of frost that gives it a beautiful bright color. The few spaces with less frost exposes some nice deep, dark hues. The aroma reminds me of the woods with its earthy pine scent. There is sweetness in the smell that complements the overall aroma. This batch was cultivated by AK Greenworks and has a THC of 15.79% with no CBD.
You’ll get smooth to mild hits when you fire it up. The smoke tastes just like it smells and is very pleasant. One bowl was enough to give me the desired effects I needed: pain relief, lowered anxiety, improved concentration and focus. It feels like a fairly even hybrid with the effects on the body and mind balancing out very well. Another bowl gave me a stronger buzz that made my body feel light, but started to impair my thinking process. In moderation, this strain is great for its effects without giving too much of that stoned feeling. Even smoking too much gives a really nice high.
Snozbarry
Cultivated by Sweet Matanuska Green, this batch of Snozbarry has a THC of 24.91% with no CBD. The buds have nice dark green hues with a decent amount of frost. Good trim job and beautiful buds overall. The aroma brought back a lot of nostalgia. It smelled like a cologne my father used to wear and earthy like the woods we used to search for mushrooms. Every inhale reminded me of him.
The smoke tastes just like the aroma. Nice smooth hits with a sweetness to it. After a few hits, I could feel some weight behind my eyes. This strain feels like a hybrid with a stronger lean on the sativa side. It gave me energy and a pleasant body high. My mind started to wander after a bowl. Short term memory went out the window and it was too difficult to think after two bowls. This strain is perfect for relaxing and forgetting your troubles.
Bio Blue Dream
I reviewed this strain before and the I love that Smoking Joes Terps is consistent on their grows. Same frosty buds I remember with the earthy aroma and a sweet spice. Nice smooth hits with the same sweet earthy taste as the aroma. This batch has a THC of 28.33% with no CBD.
I had been worried the entire day about writing and sending a very important email. After smoking Bio Blue Dream, all my worries faded and I was focused on my goal. I was able to concentrate on writing from the heart without my ego getting in the way. Afterwards I checked what my previous effects were in the prior review of Bio Blue Dream, and talk about consistency! This is what you want from cultivators.
All these strain reviews were video recorded under Toke Talk to showcase the cannabis and show their effects. Please visit the Toke Talk page on Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram to show your support by giving a Like and a Share. Thank you to everyone reading these reviews!