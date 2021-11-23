Hi! I’m your Stoned At Home Dad Surge and this week I reviewed seven different strains of cannabis from Great Northern Cannabis.
Why do they call it Great Northern Cannabis? Because it has some great northern cannabis! With three locations in Anchorage, I visited the one downtown twice and I’m impressed by the super friendly service! J helped me out this time and I picked up some amazing strains! Love the deli style service, clean bright dispensary, and the easy to read menu with around 20 strains to choose from. Some award winning strain too! They have a top notch website with lots of information and even a recipe using their infused goods. They post and engage on social media, check out their instagram! Overall, they are doing everything right and it is showing! Keep it up!
Grape Kush
Wow the sour sweet aroma off this crazy dense nug had me dancing! Super potent! Beautiful frosty bud with an amazing trim job and vibrant colors. I’m not joking about the density, it’s intense! It stayed firm when I crushed it between my fingers and as I pulled them apart, the stickiness caused the bud to break into two and remain on both fingers!!! Easy grind, good burn, and smoke that tastes mostly sweet with some sour aftertaste. The first two hits were hard and heavy, but it smoothed out real quick and was a true pleasure to smoke. This batch was cultivated by RC Tinderbox and has a THC of 21.6%.
I see why this strain was voted Best Hybrid Flower in the 2021 Alaska Leaf Bowl! When it comes to hybrids, this is exactly what I search for to get through the day. Something that gives me a sense of internal balance and the ability to focus without a stoney head. Even with two bowls down, I felt outstanding and still able to think straight. Completely self aware and it did give me some good energy that lasted a while. I highly recommend this as an all day strain. Congratulations on the award! This one deserved it!
GSC XTRM (Girl Scout Cookies Extreme)
This big bud smells mostly woodsy and sour. There is a light citrus undertone as well. The density on this frosty nug is intense! Stays firm when crushed and sticks to the fingers. Depending on the lighting, you can see some of the trichomes sparkle and glisten. Amazing trim job, easy grind, and a good burn. The smoke tastes sour and a little sweet. It hit mild on the first few hits, then smooths out quickly. Does tickle the nose a bit and if you exhale through your nostrils, you'll really taste that sour power! This batch was cultivated by RC Tinderbox and has a THC of 24.7%.
This is a nice strain! It gave me a small boost in energy and focus. I felt grounded and normal in the beginning, but two bowls in my anxiety rose up when I felt I was peaking. Luckily the focus was there and I was able to be self aware about all the worries running through my head. This anxiety lasted about 20 minutes and then it was smooth sailing the rest of the night. Very pleasant in moderation, might get intense for any new smokers on the scene.
Chernobyl
Blimey! It smells limey! These nugs have earthy tones and a nice fragrant aroma of lime. Great trim job on these beautiful frosty buds. The bottoms were thick with trichomes! Super dense and very firm. Has an easy grind, slow on the burn, and you can expect smooth hits which taste sour. This batch was cultivated by RC Tinderbox and has a THC of 20.78%.
If you’re looking for a strain to boost your energy up and still feel chill, this is the one. One big bowl was just enough to bring on that balanced feeling and regain some focus. Two bowls in, my head was buzzing and I had to get active in some way. I recommend this one as a daytime strain to keep moving.
Pineapple Express
There is a dried fruity aroma that emanates off this big bud. It’s similar to a tropical swisher sweet but not as intense as using their wraps. I must say, this would taste great in a blunt using a tropical wrap. Frosty nug with a perfect trim job, strong density, and good firmness. It was easy to grind, gave off a lot of kief, and burned well leaving very clean ash behind. The first hits were mild but it smoothed out quickly by the third rip. The smoke tastes mostly earthy and has some sweetness to it, but my taste pallet was compromised from a party of foods with mixed flavors I still tasted. This batch was cultivated by Greatland Ganja and has a THC of 21.74%.
From all the birthday cheese cake, pizza, cupcakes, and more sugar than I could handle, I was coming down hard! One bowl of this Pineapple Express and I was back on track Jack! Talk about a surge of energy! The second bowl had me going warp speed! Now that I’m writing this review two hours later, I cannot remember what I did! I highly recommend starting your day with this strain or using it for a boost of energy, with moderation of course! Blaze up after work and get energized with a nice head buzz.
Caramelo
A sweet floral aroma comes off these nugs that is not too pungent; it is quite pleasant to smell. Firm buds with a medium density and a good amount of frost all over. Excellent trim job! Easy to grind, quick burn, and smoke that tastes sweet and earthy. It does hit mild and on huge rips it hits strong. This batch was cultivated by RC Tinderbox and has a THC of 20.17%.
It’s that caramelo that makes a cool fellow! I felt very chill from this strain. The first bowl was enough to bring on waves of euphoria and some energy. With my head starting to buzz, I kept smoking. After two bowls I felt amazing and still able to think straight. A light stoned feeling came but did not overtake me. I really enjoyed this one! Awesome while watching movies.
Bristol Bay Cheese
The aroma off these buds is woodsy and has some pine to it. The taste of the smoke is simply earthy and hits smooth after the second, third hit. The first toke hit hard and was mild on the lungs. Nice looking nug with a great trim job and very frosty leaves. It has a medium density and stays firm when squeezed. Good grind and gives a burn that wants to stay lit. This batch was cultivated by Bristol Bay Bud Company and has a THC of 21.07%.
This strain made me feel really happy and good! I was chill and felt like dancing, which I did afterward. Listening to music and playing games goes very well while smoking these buds. I still had good focus after two bowls and a very pleasant high without feeling too stoned. This is something to smoke after work and wrap up a long day. Also feels like a strain to smoke with friends.
Tropical Heat
A sweet earthy aroma comes off these gorgeous nugs, as well as a faint citrus undertone. Very frost buds with amazing trim jobs. They have a medium density and stay firm when squeezed. Easy grind, fast burn, and really smooth smoke that tastes mostly earthy. This batch was cultivated by Raspberry Roots and has a THC of 19.22%.
This strain made me feel floaty yet grounded at the same time. This one feels like a hybrid to me. The first bowl gave me the stoned behind the eyes feeling and by the second bowl I felt more energy. A pleasant body high felt mostly in the chest, minor pain relief, and a sense of calmness I've needed all day. With moderation I believe my focus would have been fine, but I got pretty high so thinking became difficult. I did enjoy the relief from stresses it brought on. My anxiety was through the roof and I felt back to my old self on this one.
All these strain reviews were video recorded under Toke Talk to showcase the cannabis and show their effects. Please visit the Toke Talk page on Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram to show your support by giving a Like and Share if you Care. Thank you to everyone reading these reviews!
Good Bye and Stay High!
-Surge