Hi! I’m your Stoned At Home Dad Surge and this week I review seven different strains of cannabis from Dankorage located on the corner of West Benson and Spenard in Anchorage. Awesome dispensary with real professional staff. Dankorage picked some awesome cultivators who have impressed me with their cannabis. Speaking of which…
Gorilla Glue #4
The aroma has me stumped. There is definitely an earthy fragrance and some sort of industrial smell. What I mean by industrial is something you would smell in a factory or warehouse. After getting a second opinion, I was told it smelled of some kind of gas. After smelling over and over, I noticed there is a faint black pepper aroma too. As to the industrial smell, I cannot put my finger on it.
The buds are beautiful and frosty, just like we like them! Wonderful trim job that shaped the bud very nicely and made her look happy. That’s what you get from cultivators like Happy Harvest Company! They grew this batch and these buds have a THC of 18.55% with no CBD.
This strain is equally balanced as a hybrid. Both my body and mind were greatly affected. My nerve pain and a few aches subsided, allowing for my body to relax. Anxiety went away as well as my memory. I actually forgot that I was recording this strain review and what I wanted to talk about. The body high started to get a little heavy and if you are new to cannabis, this one may make you feel too stoned. Luckily you won’t remember! Seriously though, this strain feels perfect to use if you are having high anxiety and worries. Smoke, relax, and forget!
Bio Blue Dream
What a hairy and frosty little dream this Bio Blue Dream turned out to be. Pretty purple leaves with the frostiest undercoat, trimmed very well. Aroma is mainly earthy with a sweet spice. Smooth hits that have the same taste as the smell of the buds. These beautiful nugs were cultivated by Smoking Joes Terps and have a THC of 28.33% with no CBD. This strain had my head in the clouds and helped me not care. One small bowl made my mind wander towards what I wanted. Wonderful head high that is stronger than expected. The body did relax and feel heavy, with some pain relief. This one drops the ego and opens you up to your desires. It did give a very happy euphoric feeling that lasted! This strain feels perfect to smoke with someone close and see if your dreams come true.
Nose Jelly
What’s smelly? Nose Jelly! A stinky sour sweet nose treat! These buds smell like stinky fruity pebbles. A very pungent sweet and sour combination. I truly enjoyed the stinky! VanGreen did a wonderful cultivation job getting these beautiful buds to a THC of 20.73%.
The gram nug I purchased looked like a dense Christmas Tree. I stress about good trim jobs on these reviews. This trim job was perfect. Extreme attention to detail that shaped this bud into such a glorious form. A very good amount of frost and pretty little hairs. Really, dense too.
The smoke is smooth if you take small hits and gets mild if you get wild with your bong rips. Tastes sweet and earthy with the underling sour flavor. It provided mild pain relief and helped with my concentration. I was able to stay focused and on track. Even getting really high I didn’t feel too stoned. Anxiety went down and I was able to relax. This strain feels very well balanced for getting through the day and still being productive.
Blissful Wizard
It started to snow when I fired up some Blissful Wizard. Did this wizard make it blizzard? It sure was magical!
Blissful Wizard was cultivated by Happy Harvest Company and has a THC of 23.03% with no CBD.
The buds smell earthy with a very faint sweet aroma. Frosty all around and bright orange hairs stick out from in between the leaves. The leaves were frosty and there were a few left untrimmed. Still, this bud was dense and beautiful. Just a few uncut leaves is all. Smooth hits that are earthy and bring on a very quick high. First few hits and within moments the back of my eyes started to get heavy. My thought process slowed down a lot and concentration improved a little bit, but there was some memory loss too. After a few more hits my head felt heavy and my body relaxed. It helped with nerve pain and a few aches. My appetite increased but it was too difficult to actually cook anything.
Citral Glue
Cultivated by High Tide Farms, this batch of Citral Glue has a THC of 22.43% and CBD at 0.1%. The aroma is very faint and smells earthy. The buds are tiny but don’t let that fool you, they really bring on a big high! Even small buds are beautiful too! No trim, really frosty, and a few littles orange hairs. Very dense nugs.
Small buds that pack a punch! At first they hit mild to harsh, so you might be coughing unless you have a steel lung. After a few more pulls, it gets smooth. Every exhale out of the nose leaves my nostrils tingling. The taste is earthy and there is a faint lemon zest flavor on the roof of my mouth. The head high comes on after a few tokes. Two small bowls and I was flying!
Concentration improved but the more I smoked that focus started going out the window. This strain got me so high I couldn’t keep a hold of my thoughts and I actually went on autopilot. Played with the kids and put them to bed. The head high was strong and the lights became brighter. This strain is perfect in moderation for bringing balance. It is strong for 22%.
Gelato Kush
The Gelato Kush smelled mostly earthy with some sweet undertones. The buds as you can see were beautiful. There were three very dense nugs with tiny orange hairs and a good amount of frost. Awesome trim jobs too. Valley Happiness cultivated this batch with love and it has a THC of 16.53% with no CBD.
Fire it up and you’ll get very smooth hits which taste just like it smells. The high is pleasant and can be felt mostly in the head.
Kushmints
Popped the top to find a single big beautiful nug with a THC of 22.66%. Very good trim job shaped the bud nicely. Frosty with some purple leaves and really small hairs. I’ve only had a minty flavor strain maybe only once before and this Kushmints surprised me with its aroma. It smelled earthy sweet and it made my nose feel fresh! Just like the cool freshness you get after brushing your teeth, but my entire nose felt like that. So cool!
It hits mild and tastes freshly sweet! Earthy as usual with that sweet freshness that lingers on the breath. If there is a Cannabis Infused Toothpaste out there, this is how I would picture the aftertaste. It feels like a well balanced hybrid. First few hits calmed me down, helped with mild pain relief, and improved my concentration. It gave some energy and made me more talkative. Appetite improved and lots of happy feelings. This strain feels like it would be perfect to watch some shows and snack away.
Good Bye and Stay High!
-Surge