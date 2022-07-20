Purchase Access

On Saturday, July 23, the Alaskan Cannabis industry will overtake the Egan Center for the 2nd Annual Alaska Leaf Bowl. Everyone from seasoned stoners to casual consumers will get the opportunity to interact with their favorite brands, score sweet swag (like a trip to Hawaii), and celebrate Alaska's rich Cannabis history.

"As the Leaf continues to plant roots across the mainland, we are proud to create this unique celebration for the wonderful people of Alaska for the second time," said Leaf Magazines founder and CEO, Wes Abney. "This great state deserves to experience a responsible event where the enthusiasm of these hard-working entrepreneurs is shared and celebrated. It is our privilege to invite the Alaskan Cannabis community to take part in this celebration of respect for this amazing plant."



