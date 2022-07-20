On Saturday, July 23, the Alaskan Cannabis industry will overtake the Egan Center for the 2nd Annual Alaska Leaf Bowl. Everyone from seasoned stoners to casual consumers will get the opportunity to interact with their favorite brands, score sweet swag (like a trip to Hawaii), and celebrate Alaska's rich Cannabis history.
"As the Leaf continues to plant roots across the mainland, we are proud to create this unique celebration for the wonderful people of Alaska for the second time," said Leaf Magazines founder and CEO, Wes Abney. "This great state deserves to experience a responsible event where the enthusiasm of these hard-working entrepreneurs is shared and celebrated. It is our privilege to invite the Alaskan Cannabis community to take part in this celebration of respect for this amazing plant."
Although on-site consumption is prohibited, attendees can explore vendor booths displaying exciting new technologies and the highest quality flower. Southside Garden Supply will also be in attendance to talk about crafting your perfect vegetable garden.
"We appreciate our presenting sponsor Southside Garden Supply for continuing to support community events. They even helped support the Cannabis industry by bringing Alaska Leaf magazine to the state in 2016," said Abney.
Edible lovers and cannapreneuers will delight in demonstrations by Alaska's Chef Bombshell. Bombshell will also be doing a Q&A for the new collegiate cooking program, Cannabasics, launching at the University of Alaska Anchorage this September.
But the real star of the Alaska Leaf Bowl is the award ceremony which will crown the best Cannabis products in the state. Nearly 90 entries in several awards categories will duke it out for bragging rights.
The Alaska Leaf Bowl is a free 21+ event and will be held at the Egan Center (555 W 5th Ave) from 10am - 6pm on Saturday, July 23. The awards ceremony begins at 4:20pm. The Leaf Bowl is being hosted with support from Wasilla's Green Jar AK.