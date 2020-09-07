The world has witnessed a significant rise in popularity in the cannabis industry. While more users adhere to the medicinal benefits of cannabis, others are ingesting it for recreational purposes. If you are a cannabis user, one of the most frequent situations you might encounter is its odor. Many people use deodorant or perfume to tackle its smell. However, these might be too costly for regular users. As a result, fresheners and scented candles are great options.
If you are new to cannabis or any of its compounds, understand that they produce an odor. Just like smoking tobacco, cannabis tends to have a unique smell. You can always use Ziploc bags, body sprays, ventilation systems, or storage containers to conceal the smell. But, they are short-term solutions. As a regular user, you need to pick an option for daily use. Let’s look at seven possible solutions to eliminate the cannabis odor/smell.
Proper Ventilation
Whenever you smoke, ventilation is critical. The traditional way of eliminating most of the smoke and its odor is to blow the smoke outside. If you are already doing this, try investing in a fan. Since this is an excellent way to blow the smell out, topping it up with an air purifier might not be a bad call either. There are several products in the market that might fulfill such a purpose. As a result, it is important for you to understand the cannabis odor intoxication if you fail to ventilate the space in which you are planning to smoke.
Furthermore, understand that smoking cannabis is illegal in many countries. If you’re in a country that does not allow smoking pot, avoid blowing the smoke out of the window. You will end up gaining unnecessary attention. Instead, invest in ventilation products. You must ensure that proper ventilation is in place. You could check out products from
Air Fresheners
Several smokers use air fresheners, however, there are a few things to consider. If you are a frequent cannabis user, purchase gel-based fresheners. These fresheners can eliminate the odor and help with providing clean air.
You can buy a strong one that lasts longer and there are multiple styles and forms. You can either plug them into walls or mount it on a table or shelf.
Use Scented Candles
Eliminating cannabis odor with scented candles is the traditional way. Most users use this solution. It’s also a feasible and cheaper option. There are innumerable scented candles available that are designed specifically to remove and neutralize the odor. You can also use pine freshly-scented candles that work well.
Spray Odor Removers
These removers are a significant means to neutralize any unwanted odor. Worried about the set-in smells? You can spray these odor removers on furniture, carpets, and curtains to eliminate it. They not only mask the odor but remove it. Before use, always read the instructions as some might be sensitive towards particular carpeting or fabric. So, keep these basics in mind before ordering any spray odor remover.
Eliminate the Smell from your breath
One of the biggest problems smokers face is eliminating ‘cannabis breath.’ This might not only give way to a robust sense of smell but can make you a bit hesitant towards your breath odor. You can either use gums, mints, mouthwash, or brushing your teeth, which will work towards neutralizing the odor immediately.
Smoke with a Hot Running Shower
One of the unorthodox ways of smoking cannabis and neutralizing the smell is to smoke it with the shower running. While doing so, make sure that the shower is steaming hot. This dissipates the smoke odor and smell. Traditionally, it can be referred to as a ‘Hawaiin Hotbox.’ If you want to add another layer of masking the smell, try placing a towel at the bottom of the door. This is one of the simplest of ways you can add to an already effective solution.
Cook Food that has a Strong Odor
Did you know that the right ingredients can eliminate cannabis odors? If you are planning to smoke around mealtime, consider adding onions or garlic while cooking meals. You can even cook gravy that often has a sharp smell. This will help mask and neutralize the odor caused by cannabis. Moreover, do not add an ingredient whose smell will bother you while having your meal.
Final Thoughts
Smokers, vapers, and cannabis users face several difficulties in removing smoke and odor from the indoors. Ventilation systems can very much ease the entire situation. However, there are many more options than you can look into. Some of the vital ways to get rid of cannabis odor and smoke are mentioned here. Not only can you eliminate them, but you can also save a significant amount of time in the process.