On March 1, 38-year-old Ronald Bass and 32-year-old Lacey Bass who co-own Calm N Collective LLC and Houston Grass Station were charged in a Palmer court after alleged use of non permitted pesticides, according to an affidavit.
According to court documents, the Bass’ were charged with falsifying business records, which is a felony pesticide pollution, reckless endangerment and three counts of misuse of pesticides.
“Investigation revealed that CNC employees, at the direction and with the knowledge of Ronald Bass, regularly applied pesticides not approved for use on crops for human consumption to CNC’s marijuana plants,” read the charging documents. “Defendants failed to indicate in CNC’s operating plans or labels placed on marijuana packaged for retail sale that plants had been treated with pesticides.”
“Former staff stated that marijuana plants in the facility were suffering from mold and fungal infections, and so Ronald Bass instructed employees to regularly apply pesticides to CNC’s marijuana plants. Employees stated that pesticide application happened once a week or twice a week, and that the employee who applied it would wear a tyvek suit and a respirator mask...Former employees also stated that Ronald Bass would send text messages notifying them when it was and was not safe to enter CNC, and would describe CNC as being “poisoned out” when the pesticides were applied. Employees reported having to leave the building at times due to strong odors from pesticide application.”
“Amazon records show that on June 6, 2018, an account registered to the email ronbasslennon@yahoo.com purchased DOW eagle 20EW fungicide, 16 oz control liquid formula disease control...The labels for Eagle 20EW, avid 0.15EC and flormite indicate that it is a violation of federal law to use the pesticides in manner inconsistent with their labeling. The label for Eagle 20EW states that it is a systemic fungicide for use of turfgrass, ornamental plants and non-commercial tree fruits and vines. The label states that eagle 20EW is harmful if swallowed or absorbed through the skin, that users should wear personal protective equipment to apply it.”
Packages were shipped to a former mailing address for CNC and paid for with a credit card registered to Ronald Bass. On December 20, 2018, another order from the same Amazon account was submitted for Sygenta 25837, Avid 0.15EC and floramite miticide / spidercide that were shipped to and paid for by Ronald Bass.