Hi! I’m your Stoned At Home Dad Surge and this week I reviewed five different strains of cannabis from Cannabliss.
If you’ve driven into downtown Anchorage, you’ve passed by Cannabliss and you should make a stop there. Nice clean dispensary with an inviting atmosphere and super friendly staff! Steven helped me pick out some strains which were awesome choices. Great choice of cultivators and really good deli style flower. I was very satisfied with what I got and how much I paid for it. Check out their cool smoking gear, they have silicone Dong Bongs! Perfect gift for that kinky stoner friend we all have. They are in a great location if you like cannabis and coffee, since they share a parking lot with a drive thru coffee stand. Check them out if you’re coming in or leaving downtown.
Citrus Sap
These buds pack a strong citrus punch in the aroma and flavor. There is some chem to the smell but I didn’t pick it up on the taste too much. It was mostly citrus with a tartness that lingered on the breath for a short bit. The nugs are frosty and have lots of little hairs all over. Great trim job! They have a medium density and stay firm. Easy to grind, good burn, and smooth to mild smoke depending on how hard you hit it. Ashes clean, light, and fluffy. This batch was cultivated by Green Life Supply and has a THC of 21.97%
This sativa is like riding a roller coaster. Half a bowl in, I felt like I was starting to peek and then I was grounded suddenly (or thought I was). So instead of slowly continuing, I blazed the rest of the bowl and flew off the handle. About 3-5 minutes later I’m back on the ground again. Took another hit and back on top. Another 3-5 minutes later I’m back on the ground again. Take another hit and the roller coaster continued. It plateaued so nice with a pleasant cerebral high. Head buzzed for well over hours. I was so focused after my session that I taught my daughter to make fried rice and chop vegetables correctly. It was awesome!
Italian Sunset
I’m picking up mostly a sweet aroma with some faint pine. There is some stankiness to it, but the sweetness is more powerful. The smoke tastes sweet and earthy. First hits were mild and then they smoothed out. Taking huge rips left me coughing for a minute. Nice looking buds with dark hues and orange patches. Good amount of frost and excellent trim jobs. The nugs had a strong density and were very firm. Easy to grind, a burn that tries to stay lit, and clean ashes. This batch was cultivated by Stoned Salmon Farms and has a THC of 27. 38%.
I felt very uplifted from this strain! Half a bowl was gold and anything more had me flying. The more I smoked the higher I got and this one gave me deep focus. My awareness of everything happening around me was way too intense, so I sat down to watch the end of a real tear jerking movie. Unfortunately I could not stop laughing because the crunch from the croutons in my salad was so loud and I was trying to hold back the tears my kids were making fun of me for. Plus I was feeling really euphoric with a nice head buzz. Really nice strain!
Soyuz Express OG
These buds give off earthy tones and a sweet fruit aroma, which really stands out in the taste! I did pick up a faint fresh citrus smell as well. Very frosty nugs! They had thick patches of frost all over and a few trichomes that glistened. Good trim job. It has a medium soft density and is firm. Easy to grind, quick burn, and smooth smoke that tastes fruity sweet. The ashes look clean. This batch was cultivated by Worner Brothers Horticulture and has a THC of 22.58%.
I am very productive on this strain. Managed to get a lot done after my smoke session. Felt like it would be best to smoke this while playing video games, especially ones that need a quick reflex. I played a Lego Ghost Hunting game on an app with my son and I exceeded my expectations on how well I did. I played it before while clear minded and I was terrible. Then I continued to get tasks that were piling up done quickly! Nice head high without the overly high feeling. I recommend this as a day strain when you need that focus for the brain to get things
Unicorn Gravy
Nice smelling buds with an earthy sweet aroma. I think my mind was playing tricks on me, but I swear I picked up a very faint coffee smell. While smoking, at some point I tasted mocha coffee on an exhale out the nose. Aside from that one moment, the smoke tasted more sweet than earthy. Very smooth too! Lots of frost on this beautiful gram nug and an excellent trim job. So much frost that when ground up, there was a huge pile of kief piled in the grinder. Easy grind, good burn, and clean ashes. This batch was cultivated by Stoned Salmon Farms and has a THC of 25.83%.
Awesome hybrid strain! I always look for a well balanced effect when I search for hybrids and this one is a nice catch. My focus was there at a moderate level and veered off the more I smoked. Luckily the high was not overwhelming and I didn’t get a stoned feeling. I felt levelheaded, able to move easily, and just felt normal. Like I was myself again. It did give me a pleasant head buzz and relaxed my body. Watched a movie right after the smoke session and ate pizza. Perfect combination!
GMO
GMO? Gimme MO! Excellent strain with an interesting shape and aroma/taste. Have you ever seen a cluster of quartz crystals? That was the shape of this big frosty nug! And wow! How those trichomes sparkled in the light so beautifully! It had a soft to medium density, stayed firm, and gave me some sticky fingers. Smells like the inside of a rustic cabin in the woods that hasn’t been used in a while. Brings me nostalgia about my folks and their vacation home away from the city.
This bud was easy to grind, stayed lit when fired up, has clean ashes, and gives smooth smoke that I believe must be garlic flavored according to the internet. I personally am picking up a sweet flavor and a spice I cannot pinpoint. Is that spice garlic? I even grabbed fresh garlic and compared the two. Maybe I just eat too much garlic to not notice it in cannabis? Either way, this batch was cultivated by Freedom 49 Farms and has a THC of 26.20%.
What really stood out were the effects! It gave me a wonderful body high I have not felt in a while. Usually there would be a stoned feeling, but instead, it is like a clean body high. Felt complete calmness and almost like everything under my skin to my very core was a warm empty space with no limits. The nerve pain that was really bothering me the last few days subsided greatly. By the second bowl, I had a hard time thinking, but I didn’t really want to. Just wanted to relax and chill. Excellent strain!