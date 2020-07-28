With a motto of “Don’t Just Burn it, Burn it Slow,” AK Slow Burn does not disappoint. Their state-of-the-art 6,000 square-foot retail store is stocked full of all things green. Customers are sure to leave satisfied due to the ample selection of THC, and CBD products along with a wide assortment of both standard and custom made accessories.
AK Slow Burn opened August 16, 2017 in east downtown Anchorage with a second location opening soon in the Midtown area on Tudor Rd. The 3rd Ave location makes it a convenient stop coming into or out of the downtown area, saving customers the hassle of finding curbside parking.
Family owned and operated, AK Slow Burn has been a long-time, active member of the Mountain View Community Council, and with the combined donations of their cannabis customers, have raised over $10,000 to the Community Council and over $10,000 to the Mountain View Boys and Girls Club.
Their commitment to safety during Covid along with highly experienced budtenders help both new and experienced cannabis users alike feel safe, comfortable, and confident in learning more about and using cannabis products.
Lou Weaver, owner of AK Slow Burn, shared additional insight about his ever expanding business.
What products do you carry?
Anything that is out there on the market you can count on us to carry it. We have around 70-80 different strains in the house at all times and in all forms that include, larf, keif pre-rolls, sugar leaf, and buds. For the concentrates we carry products such as; waxes, shatters, batters, crystals, diamonds and moonrocks. In addition, we have a whole variety of vape cartridges, gummies and other edibles and even CBD oils, bath, and pet products.
What would you like potential customers to know?
That we’re not just here for the sale. We have excellent quality, service and information and we focus on those three elements to ensure our customers are and remain happy, regardless if they make a purchase. In the event that a customer has previously had a bad buying experience, regardless if it was at our store or a different one, don’t stay away. Come in and talk to us, we can both learn from your experiences good or bad. We have people come in that are absolutely giddy and tell us that for the first time they’ve been able to get a good night’s sleep with our products – that’s a recurring theme daily. We are also actively involved in our community council and have donated over $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club since the business opened. It’s important to us that if you’re going to be part of the community you need to be in it.
What advice do you offer to new consumers?
Education is a huge part of our focus and we are here to inform. We understand that not everyone who comes in is ready to buy and that’s OK. When someone new to using cannabis comes in, you can see it the moment they walk in the door. A lot of people are nervous. We are the ideal store if you are a newbie. I’m an adult educator by profession; I worked for the University of Alaska as an educator and as a Certified Safety Professional for both OSHA and the Coast Guard. Education is key and myself along with all of my budtenders we are committed to making your experience a positive one.
What are some of your most popular items?
By far our pre-rolls outsell everything else here. It’s just amazing. We go through at least 300 pre-rolls per day. Our pre-rolls are not only high quality but we don’t do any packaging until our inventory is almost sold out. We do this to ensure our inventory is held in a steady state temperature to ensure the product stays moist and allows for additional curing time until the absolute need to restock. We don’t get the complaints; in fact, we often get people that come in here and say, “I bought the same exact strain somewhere else and I bought from you guys and yours are so much better!”
We also take great pride in our ‘Slow Burn’ process. We developed a three-second grinding technique that ensures our customers don’t experience cannoning (i.e., burning on only one side of a pre-roll).
Other popular items that continue to be extremely popular are Hashade (lemonade or blueberry lemonade) and Good Titrations vape cartridges.
Do you offer any discounts or specials?
We always offer what we call ‘Smokin’ Deals’ that are listed on our electronic menu boards in the shop and updated continuously as the product moves throughout the day. We also offer a 15% discount for birthdays and 10% off to both industry workers and veterans.
AK Slow Burn
Location: 2041 E. 3rd Ave
Open: 10 AM to 10 PM 7-Days a Week
For More Information: Find AK Slow Burn on Instagram, company website www.akslowburn.com, Weedmaps, or call (907) 868-1450.