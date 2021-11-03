The Mat-Su Valley is synonymous with a few things: the Alaska State Fair, fresh produce, and Cannabis. The birthplace of the famed Matanuska Thunder Fuck (MTF) strain—or strains, depending on who you ask—Alaska has a rich history of cultivation that began in the 1930s. Part of Roosevelt’s New Deal, Palmer saw in influx midwestern famers who were sent to the Valley to establish an experimental agricultural colony.
By the 1970s, the free-spirited offspring of Palmer’s homesteaders had embraced another growing another kind of crop—Cannabis. The state wasn’t far behind on realizing the potential of Cannabis and in 1975, Alaska became the second state to decriminalize the plant. One year later, the Alaska Supreme Court ruled that Alaskans have a right to privacy which allowed them to possess and consume a small amount of marijuana for personal use in the home. Although it would be nearly 30 years before Alaska would fully legalize recreational Cannabis, the perceived support from the state kept the growing tradition alive.
On Saturday, Alaska’s best growers, extractors, and bakers are going head-to-head to claim bragging rights for the state’s best weed at the first annual Leaf Bowl to be held at the Egan Center. Hosted by Leaf Magazines in conjunction with WeedMaps and Green Jar, the Leaf Bowl features over 140 products from across the state.
“There have been so many different Cannabis events that haven’t done a great job representing the industry via transparent, unbiased judging. So, we decided to throw the Leaf Bowl with the intention of honoring the plant, sharing the best products possible and showing off some of Alaska’s best products,” says Leaf Magazines CEO Wes Abney.
Focused on fairness, Abney called upon two of the biggest names in the industry to serves as guest judges. Longtime veterans of the iconic High Times magazine, Danny “Danko” Vinkovetsky and Bobby Black both bring a wealth of knowledge to the competition.
“As far as I know, I’ve judged the most Cannabis competitions in the world. So yeah, I’ve definitely smoked a lot of weed in a lot of places,” says Vinkovetsky with a laugh.
Co-judging events across the US, Canada, and Amsterdam, the duo has a deep appreciation for all forms of the plants and were excited to dip into the famed Alaskan waters.
“Alaska has a long history of growing and the area is really famous in the industry and what we judged lives up to what I expected, as far as quality and uniqueness. Also, some of the strains were pretty unique to the region, so that was interesting as well,” says Vintovetsky.
As it turns out, Alaskans were just as excited to share the fruits of their labor with the judging panel.
“We may have been out of our fucking minds doing so many categories but I’m not complaining at all,” laughs Black.
All 143 entries as well as 28 vendors from across the state will be on display from 10am – 4pm at the Egan Center on Saturday, November 6. In true stoner fashion, the awards ceremony will begin at 4:20pm. Both events are 21+ and free to attend.