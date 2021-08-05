Almost every city has a red light district where sex is sold. Here in Anchorage, Alaska’s Red Light District sells weed. Huge building across the street from REI, they have their own parking lot. Wait til you walk in because it feels like entering a European nightclub — high ceilings and sexy decor.They cultivate their own cannabis along with Fuzzy Monkey and they have good prices. A point of clarification: there is some confusion as to the name of this shop, as some refer to it as Alaska’s Green Light District. They are one and the same, from what I understand.
Now let’s get on to some flower!
Orange Cheddar
I’m a huge citrus fan and this bud has that orange zest I love so much. There is some stinkiness to it and the aroma that resembles German red currants. The nugs were small with a soft denseness and good firmness. A decent amount of frost with lots of glistening trichomes found on the bottom of the buds. This batch was cultivated by Alaska’s Red Light District and has a THC of 18.83%.
Fire it up and you’ll get smooth smoke. The fresh burns give off a mild citrus flavor and then you can only taste it at the end of the exhale. About a bowl and a half in, it started to get difficult to keep myself on track. Really pleasant body high and nice head buzz.
Kimbo Kush
At first I thought I was tripping when I smelled these buds because they gave off a burnt plastic aroma and some fruity sweetness; small dark nugs and extremely dense. There was a good amount of frost and each piece had a nice trim job. This batch was cultivated by Red Light District and has a THC of 23.27%.
Fire it up and you’ll get mild hits with smoke that tastes earthy and sweet. It is labeled as an Indica Hybrid and it certainly is. I started feeling it in my back spreading through my body as a nice muscle relaxant.
White Lemon
I love citrus in my cannabis and the aroma off these buds smell exactly like fresh lemons. It is a nice, big nug; perfect trim job, few little red hairs, and lots of frost. Good density and can be broken up with your fingers easily. This batch was cultivated by the Fuzzy Monkeys and has a THC of 21.24% with CBD at 0.11%.
Strong smoke that hits just a little mild for a second before smoothing out. The smoke does have a faint lemon flavor to it. It only took one bowl to get high and happy. I felt wonderful euphoria and it really helped me get focused at first.
Grease Monkey
Sweet and skunky, Grease Monkey It smells mildly potent and very pleasant to the nose. I got some good-sized skinny buds. Frosty with a great trim job. I was so anxious to smoke that I forgot to check the density and firmness. This batch was cultivated by Fuzzy Monkey and has a THC of 23.73% with CBD at 0.10%.
Fire it up and expect smooth smoke that tastes earthy and sweet. It is labeled as a hybrid and it feels close to a 50/50, but I will say that it does lean more towards the Indica side. Right away the most noticeable effect was the immediate pain relief. In less than 10 minutes my nerve pain subsided and my anxiety was under control. I felt calm, relaxed, and balanced. I was able to stay focused until I got to the second bowl. By that point, my mind was wandering and I was stoned. This is a good day strain if you don’t go bananas and smoke yourself silly.
Critical Sensi Star
These buds give off a nice earthy aroma with a faint citrus undertone. Frosty bright nugs with a great trim job. There was a sparkle of trichomes in the light. That always brings a smile to my face. It has some good density and firmness to it. Easy grind and a fast burn. This batch was cultivated by Fuzzy Monkey and has a THC of 19.86% with CBD at 0.10%.
Hit it lightly and it will be smooth. If you’re going to take those wonderful big rips we all love to do, it will get a little mild on the lungs, but it does smooth out quickly.
Trinity
Trinity has a nice trifecta of a stinky, sweet and sour aroma. The buds look good. Leafy with a great trim job that shaped the nugs beautifully and the trim left was frosty. Soft density, awesome firmness, easy grind, and a slow burn. This batch was cultivated by Fuzzy Monkey and has a THC of 18.85% with CBD at 0.1%.
You’ll get smooth hits when hitting it lightly. Huge bong rips will be heavy on the lungs and some coughing will be involved. It’ll feel mild on the lungs and smooth out as you catch your breath. I love it when I can smoke a bowl and that is all I need. Nice body high with relaxing vibes that spread through the body. I got stoned by the second bowl and staying focused was out of the question.
Gummy Bear
These have a candy sweet aroma with a light sour power. The buds were leafy with a good trim job and quite frosty. They have a soft denseness, awesome firmness, good grind, and a slow burn that stays lit. This batch was cultivated by Alaska’s Red Light District and has a THC of 28.22% with CBD at 0.12%.
That slow burn turns to smooth smoke that tastes like it smells. Heavier bong rips do hit mild on the lungs but clear up once you catch your breath. So I got too stoned on this one and passed out watching a show almost instantly. One bowl was more than enough. With one I felt normal and balanced. Fully relaxed. It felt as though the world around me slowed down to my pace. Two bowls in and I couldn’t keep a thought in my head for too long. Three bowls in and nighty-night.
All these strain reviews were video recorded under Toke Talk to showcase the cannabis and show their effects. Please visit the Toke Talk page on Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram to show your support by giving a Like and a Share.