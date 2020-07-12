Since ancient times, human beings have long been consuming cannabis in various forms for their health and spirituality. Now, scientists are attempting to break down the molecules of this miracle plant in order to uncover how it affects the human immune system.
We’ve all heard how cannabis can be used to treat the side effects of cancer, those who suffer from HIV/AIDS, how it dispels anxiety and depression, and even how it can be a safer pain-reliever than opiates. But can it truly increase our immunity? Here are five things you should know about cannabis and its potential effects on the immune system.
The Balancing Act Between Cannabis and Immunity
Cannabis can help or hinder your body’s immunity depending on your ailments. If you’re suffering from arthritis, lupus, type 1 diabetes, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, or any other chronic disease, cannabis’s ability to reduce the inflammatory response allows the immune system to realign itself. This is wonderful for chronic pain relief. However, be aware that lowering the body’s inflammatory response is risky since this is how the body naturally prevents infection. This is something to consider if you’re healthy and don’t need the benefits of the anti-inflammatory properties of cannabis.
Eating Cannabis Seeds Is Good For Your Mental Health
While the research conducted on cannabis in relation to immunity is largely up for debate, the consumption of cannabis seeds has been effectively proven to aid muscle relaxation, realign the nervous system, tackle cardiovascular problems (like high blood pressure), stroke and heart attacks, improve brain function, while combating various mental disorders such as depression and epilepsy.
They are bursting with omega-3 fatty acids as well as plenty of minerals and vitamins including zinc, iron, and vitamin A. Eating cannabis seeds help with insomnia, and reducing stress. These powerful little seeds are also wonderful weight gain or dietary supplements. Integrate them into a dish by just sprinkling them onto a salad, into a smoothie, or even oat meal. Note that marijuana seeds are not the same as hemp seeds. While they come from the same plant, hemp seeds contain very little (if any) THC. Thus, you’ll reduce any chance of experiencing the psychoactive effects.
Cannabis, HIV, and White Blood Cells
Those who suffer from HIV/AIDS have turned to cannabis to alleviate some of the symptoms that arise with their illness and antiretroviral treatment therapy. This often includes vomiting, weight loss, loss of appetite, and neuropathy. One study on HIV-afflicted men who took in cannabis showed an interesting spike in their white blood cell count. White blood cells (WBC) are immunity cells that hang out in our bone marrow and fight off foreign, harmful cells.
It was also discovered that cannabis ceased inflammation in the brain that usually occurs as a result of HIV; stopping the virus from attaching itself to the body and going so far as to stop the virus from replicating. Cannabis packaging also plays an important role in keeping your cannabis fresh & smell proof, so you can also try the best packaging methods for storing the seeds.
Cancer and Cannabis Treatment
Not only does cannabis provide substantial relief for cancer patients and symptoms of both the disease and chemotherapy, but it’s also been found that cannabinoids such as THC can actually shrink tumors and cut off their blood supply as well as promote apoptosis (aka cellular death of tumors) all without damaging surrounding healthy tissue and cells. That’s a far cry from chemotherapy, which can destroy cancer cells as well as healthy cell tissue. It’s important to remember that different forms of cannabis will have varied effects. THC strains, in particular, have more reticence on cellular immunity (depending on the dosage.) CBD, meanwhile, tends to aid in many immunity obstacles.Likewise , one can buy weed online and reap similar benefits.
If You’re Healthy, Don’t Bother
So far as we’ve gathered, it’s safe to say that cannabis influences the immune system rather than increases it. Scientists have no real idea just how cannabis affects our immune system or exactly what it may do for the long term. The end result is that many of the benefits provided by cannabis are simply not necessary for a healthy person. Decreasing your inflammatory responses could lead to infections spreading throughout the body and further damage your cells. More importantly, you don’t want to hinder the death or growth of healthy cells.
In time, and with more research, perhaps we’ll have some clarity as to whether or not there are any long-term, harmful effects on the immune system. There’s nothing wrong with incorporating cannabis into your life or diet, just do so responsibly. If you are considering using cannabis for a chronic illness, ask your doctor what may be the best source for you.