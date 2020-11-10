The Alaska Division of Elections reported that it would begin counting over 157,000 ballots on Tuesday morning.
The schedule released shows that House Districts 7,8, 10,11 and 12 will begin being counted on Tuesday at 9 a.m with absentee ballots, then questioned ballots, then early votes being counted. In the Mat-Su, Valley residents cast 13,641 absentee by mail ballots and 12,604 early ballots that remain to be counted. House District 9 lies in District 3 and will also begin being counted on Tuesday. While all of the races for Senate and House representing the Mat-Su Valley are out of reach for absentee ballots to change the outcome with the exception of House District 9, other house districts throughout the state could see a change in results due to absentee ballot counts.
In races for U.S. Congress, Al Gross would need 72 percent of the ballots to overtake Senator Dan Sullivan and Alyse Galvin would need 69 percent of the ballots to overtake Congressman Don Young.
The Mat-Su Borough Canvass Board accepted ballots up until Tuesday and began counting ballots last Friday. There are over 3,000 ballots to be counted in Mat-Su Borough elections that could change elections for Assembly in Districts 4 and 5 and School Board in Districts 3 and 6.
Currently, Rob Yundt II leads the race for the Assembly seat in District 4 by a nearly 1,300 votes and Clayton ‘Mokie’ Tew narrowly leads in the race for the Assembly District 5 seat by just 67 votes. School Board member Ole Larson leads his race for reelection against Jeanne Troshynski by over 500 votes and Dwight Probasco leads Leland Baugus in the race for School Board in District 6 by nearly 900 votes.