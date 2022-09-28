USO Alaska supports JBER service members

Members of the United Service Organizations West Region Advisory Board pose with Military Working Dog handlers assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron during a base tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2022. The members of the USO West Region Advisory Board serve as trusted advisors to USO regional presidents and local executive directors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – No matter where they are, the United Service Organizations is renowned for standing with service members and their families. The USO Alaska is dedicated to ensuring every service member feels valued and appreciated by their communities.
Though the USO Alaska operates two centers at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, their role extends far beyond the gates. They have a unique mission and travel to locations that are only accessible by boat or plane.
“Our team brings the USO to our service members, wherever they are in Alaska,” said Brett Banks, the USO Alaska executive director. “In 2022, we traveled to Sitka, Seward, Homer, Clear Space Force Base in Healy, Eielson Air Force Base in North Pole, Fort Greely in Delta Junction, Valdez, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Juneau, Cordova and Dutch Harbor.”
The USO provides a range of services to military members and their families and hosts a variety of activities that the whole family can enjoy.
“Our USO centers host a myriad of activities,” said Banks. “We host dinners, movie nights, craft nights, board game nights, barbecue’s, holiday parties, football-viewing parties, and virtual sessions with notable celebrities like the Cobra Kai crew and our upcoming virtual session with Mario Lopez.”
At JBER, the main USO center is equipped with computers, movies, lounge areas, a cafe and a classroom. They also run a gym that is open to all service members seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
Additionally, USO Alaska is proud to assist in keeping service members connected to their families, home and country.
“It’s important for service members to have something familiar at each location they go to across the globe,” said Cheryl Warner, the Southern Operations Program Manager for JBER. “No matter what country they find themselves in, stepping into a USO should feel warm, inviting, comforting, and a little like home.”
The USO is always looking for volunteers to keep their mission going. If you would like to volunteer with the USO, please go to www.uso.org/take-action/volunteer to find out how to join.