USO Alaska supports JBER service members

Members of the United Service Organizations West Region Advisory Board pose with Military Working Dog handlers assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron during a base tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2022. The members of the USO West Region Advisory Board serve as trusted advisors to USO regional presidents and local executive directors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

 Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado




JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – No matter where they are, the United Service Organizations is renowned for standing with service members and their families. The USO Alaska is dedicated to ensuring every service member feels valued and appreciated by their communities.

Though the USO Alaska operates two centers at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, their role extends far beyond the gates. They have a unique mission and travel to locations that are only accessible by boat or plane.



