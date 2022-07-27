original.jpg

Gen. Charles A. Flynn, right, commander of U.S. Army Pacific, visits with Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, at SMDC’s headquarters on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, July 22. During his visit, Karbler showed Flynn how USASMDC is the Army’s force modernization proponent and operational integrator for global space, missile defense and high altitude capabilities while also providing trained and ready space and missile defense forces and capabilities to the warfighter and nation. (U.S. Army photo by Jason B. Cutshaw) 

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama – The leader of the largest Army Service Component Command learned what it means to secure the high ground.

Gen. Charles A. Flynn, commander of U.S. Army Pacific visited the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command headquarters on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, July 22 to learn how USASMDC is the Army’s force modernization proponent and operational integrator for global space, missile defense and high altitude capabilities while also providing trained and ready space and missile defense forces and capabilities to the warfighter and nation.



