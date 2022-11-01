ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers from the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, integrated with U.S. Naval forces over the Indo-Pacific region to conduct a naval mine exercise (MineX) during a Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 24.

Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy.



Tags

Load comments