A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, conducts aerial operations during a Bomber Task Force mission within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Sept. 4, 2022. U.S. bombers offer a rapid response capability for the USCENTCOM theater to deter conflict while credibly demonstrating the U.S.’ ability to address a global security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chad Fultz)
A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron descends after receiving air refueling support from a KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, during a Bomber Task Force mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2022. BTF missions demonstrate the U.S.’ commitment to regional security and stability by showing how the U.S. will decisively respond to threats against U.S., coalition and partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron, approaches a KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron for air refueling support, during a Bomber Task Force mission, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2022. During the BTF, two B-52H Stratofortresses, along with other U.S. aircraft, conducted theater integration training with a variety of coalition and partner ally aircraft to demonstrate readiness and strengthen ties within the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
Staff Sgt. Charles T. Fultz
AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar (AFNS) — United States ground and naval units, as well as coalition and regional partner air forces executed a Bomber Task Force mission across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4.
During the BTF, two B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to Air Force Global Strike Command, conducted theater integration training and operations with a variety of U.S. Air Force, partner and ally aircraft, including F-15/18, RJ-135, E-3, KC-135/10/46, FGR-4, and A-330. BTF missions demonstrate readiness, enhance mission preparation and maximize our collective coalition strengths while building trust within the USCENTCOM AOR.
“This Bomber Task Force is a strong, clear representation of enduring U.S. commitment to the region,” said Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander. “In addition to maintaining a sufficient, sustainable force posture, AFCENT is able — in concert with our partners — to rapidly inject overwhelming combat power into the region on demand. Threats to the U.S. and our partners will not go unanswered. Missions like this BTF showcase our ability to combine forces to deter and, if necessary, defeat our adversaries.”
The bombers’ flight originated at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, and flew over the Eastern Mediterranean, Arabian Peninsula and Red Sea before departing the region. The mission included fighter escorts from the Royal Air Force and the Air Forces of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Senior national representatives of 16 coalition nations, led by the Canadian SNR, Royal Canadian Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Terry Wong, enhanced logistical support for this BTF iteration. The combined coalition operation heightens regional stability and security capabilities to remain postured and ready to defend U.S., coalition and allied forces and interests in the region.
“Communication is critical,” said Wong, who also serves as the Combined Air Operations Center deputy director of Combat Operations. “By enhancing lines of communication, we are able to establish a clear and direct line in real time amongst the Air Operations Centers of all nations participating. This allows us to work towards a common goal and leads to mission success.”
In addition to the air integration during the BTF, units from Army Central simulated firepower from the ground. This collaboration allowed Army and Air Force entities to practice safe and effective joint fires employment. The U.S. does not seek conflict but continues to be postured and committed to respond to any contingency in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility.
“This kind of operation demonstrates the collective capabilities of the military partnership we’ve developed in the Middle East,” said Army Gen. Michael Kurilla, USCENTCOM commander. “We have the ability to put a significant measure of combat power in the air alongside our partners very quickly. We can do the same on the ground and at sea.”
The last Bomber Task Force mission in the Middle East was in June 2022. CENTCOM has facilitated four BTF missions in 2022 as a demonstration of U.S. commitment to our partners and the peaceful stability in the region.