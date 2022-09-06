Purchase Access

AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar (AFNS) — United States ground and naval units, as well as coalition and regional partner air forces executed a Bomber Task Force mission across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4.

During the BTF, two B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to Air Force Global Strike Command, conducted theater integration training and operations with a variety of U.S. Air Force, partner and ally aircraft, including F-15/18, RJ-135, E-3, KC-135/10/46, FGR-4, and A-330. BTF missions demonstrate readiness, enhance mission preparation and maximize our collective coalition strengths while building trust within the USCENTCOM AOR.



