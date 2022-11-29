221128-F-ZZ000-1001.jpeg




JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — The 71st iteration of the Department of Defense’s longest-running humanitarian assistance mission kicks off Dec. 4, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, with participating Airmen from the U.S. and five partner nations.

Operation Christmas Drop is an annual U.S. Air Force tradition of packaging and delivering donated supplies such as food, fishing equipment, schoolbooks, and clothing to more than 20 thousand islanders across 56 remote islands throughout the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau.



