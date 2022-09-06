U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, puts his helmet on at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 5, 2022. Wilsbach visited Australia to bolster partnerships through the Enhanced Air Cooperation Agreement. EAC increases U.S. and allies combined capabilities, improving the security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)
U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, right, Pacific Air Forces commander, German Air Force Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, middle, Chief of Air Force, and Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Robert Chipman, left, Chief of Air Force, speak to members of the local media during a visit to Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 5, 2022. Leadership spoke on Exercise Pitch Black 2022 interoperability opportunities, and expressed the importance of allies and partners working together to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, left, Pacific Air Forces commander, speaks with German Air Force Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, middle, Chief of Air Force, and Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Robert Chipman, right, Chief of Air Force, while looking at a German Air Force Eurofighter prior to a local media engagement during a visit to RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 5, 2022. While in Darwin, Wilsbach observed how the U.S. and partners employ assets to conduct training and strategic deterrence missions with allies, partners and joint forces in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, left, Pacific Air Forces commander, poses for a photo with German Air Force Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, middle, Chief of Air Force, and Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Robert Chipman, right, Chief of Air Force, at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 5, 2022. Wilsbach’s visit coincided with Exercise Pitch Black 2022, the latest in long standing, multilateral exercises designed to enhance participating countries’ air operations. This year, 17 nations are participating in PB22, and is scheduled from Aug. 19 to Sept. 8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR BASE TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, Australia --
U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Rob Chipman, Chief of RAAF, and German Air Force Air Chief, Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, flew fighter aircraft over Australia’s Northern Territory on Sept. 5, 2022, in a demonstration of friendship and cooperative leadership.
Wilsbach flew a USAF F-22 Raptor, Gerhartz a Eurofighter, and Chipman a RAAF EA-18G as part of a dynamic force employment demonstration designed to increase the lethality of forces in contested environments and improve interoperability among the joint, Allied, and partner nation members.
“When we talk about interoperability, it’s not only about platforms and systems, but also the interoperability of our Airmen,” said Wilsbach. “We are talking about building trust with our Allies and partners.”
The desire to build upon foundational multilateral capabilities is paramount to international cooperation in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. Leaders often set the example for the development of international relationships.
“I’m proud to be a fighter pilot and lead my forces from the front,” said Gerhartz. “Getting to fly alongside America and our other Allies makes me feel even more confident in our interoperability.”
The air chiefs discussed Allies and partners as an asymmetric advantage when it comes to long-term competition with adversaries that seek to undermine shared values and international norms. Through frequent exercises, leadership exchanges, and other international engagements, PACAF builds global relationships to enhance trust around the world.
“This is just a small demonstration among the many we make on a daily basis to show that our Airmen are dedicated, trained, and ready to deliver airpower to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific,” explained Wilsbach. “Adversaries that look to disrupt the security and stability in this region be warned — you will face a combined global network of Allies and partners who have been training together for decades to operate seamlessly against you.”