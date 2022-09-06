Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR BASE TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, Australia --

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Rob Chipman, Chief of RAAF, and German Air Force Air Chief, Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, flew fighter aircraft over Australia’s Northern Territory on Sept. 5, 2022, in a demonstration of friendship and cooperative leadership.



Tags

Load comments