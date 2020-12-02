Be sure to check AKconcerts.com for hyperlinks to all events and even more information! Weekly calendar gets emailed out each Wednesday with updates & news. 👍
Thursday December 3rd
Fairbanks Folk Fest – A COVID Christmas with the Celaire Studio 4:30p-5:30p
Four Corners Lounge (Palmer) – Karaoke 8p-1a
UAF Department of Music (Online Event) – Music at One 1p-3p
Friday December 4th
American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Friday Night Feast & Karaoke 5p-7p
Cordova Venter (Anchorage) – Current Rhymes: A Place for Movement 6:30p-7:30p
DJ KDean (Online) – Hunkerdown Dance Party 7p-10p
Everett’s (Wasilla) – December Live Music 6:30p-9:30p
Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night 7-11p
Fort Wainwright (Online) – Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony 7p-8p
International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Ultimate Open Mic 10p-1a
Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ Manny’s XMAS PAJAMA PARTY 10p-3a
UAF Department of Music (Online Event) – Charlie McNeill's Senior Violin Recital 7:30p-8:15p
Saturday December 5th
All About Dance (Big Lake) – Clogging Workshop (all ages) 2p-4p
Bar Harbor Ale House (Ketchikan) – Tony Johnson Live inside 5p-7p
Everett’s (Wasilla) – December Live Music 6:30p-9:30p
Kharacter’s Bar (Homer) – BenJammin 9p-1a
Killoran Productions (Online) – Holiday Extravaganza 2020 Showcase 4p-6p
Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – Naughty or Nice w/ DJ Manny 10p-3a
Valley Community for Recycling Solutions (Online) – Recycle Revival 2020 12p-4p
Sunday December 6th
KONR 106.1FM Out North Radio - Beats Roots Alaska: Festivus House Music Miracle w/ DJ Azucar 3p-5p
Bar Harbor Ale House (Ketchikan) – Tony Johnson Live inside 5p-7p
Everett’s (Wasilla) – December Live Music 5:30p-8:30p
Temple Studios (Seward) – All Ages Open Jam 4p-6p
Monday December 7th
Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Mother Moose Storytime 10:30a-11a
Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party! 7p-7:40p
Tuesday December 8th
No scheduled music tonight. :(
Wednesday December 9th
Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Parents and Twos Storytime 10:30a-11a
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday! 7:30p