Thursday December 3rd  

Fairbanks Folk Fest – A COVID Christmas with the Celaire Studio 4:30p-5:30p

Four Corners Lounge (Palmer) – Karaoke  8p-1a

UAF Department of Music (Online Event) – Music at One  1p-3p

Friday December 4th 

American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Friday Night Feast & Karaoke 5p-7p

Cordova Venter (Anchorage) – Current Rhymes: A Place for Movement  6:30p-7:30p

DJ KDean (Online) – Hunkerdown Dance Party   7p-10p

Everett’s (Wasilla) – December Live Music   6:30p-9:30p

Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night   7-11p

Fort Wainwright (Online) – Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony  7p-8p

International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Ultimate Open Mic  10p-1a

Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ Manny’s XMAS PAJAMA PARTY 10p-3a

UAF Department of Music (Online Event) – Charlie McNeill's Senior Violin Recital  7:30p-8:15p

Saturday December 5th 

All About Dance (Big Lake) – Clogging Workshop (all ages)  2p-4p

Bar Harbor Ale House (Ketchikan) – Tony Johnson Live inside 5p-7p

Everett’s (Wasilla) – December Live Music   6:30p-9:30p

Kharacter’s Bar (Homer) – BenJammin  9p-1a

Killoran Productions (Online) – Holiday Extravaganza 2020  Showcase  4p-6p 

Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – Naughty or Nice w/ DJ Manny 10p-3a

Valley Community for Recycling Solutions (Online) – Recycle Revival 2020  12p-4p

 

Sunday December 6th 

KONR 106.1FM Out North Radio - Beats Roots Alaska: Festivus House Music Miracle w/ DJ Azucar 3p-5p

Bar Harbor Ale House (Ketchikan) – Tony Johnson Live inside 5p-7p

Everett’s (Wasilla) – December Live Music   5:30p-8:30p

Temple Studios (Seward) – All Ages Open Jam  4p-6p

 

Monday December 7th 

Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Mother Moose Storytime  10:30a-11a

Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party!  7p-7:40p

 

Tuesday December 8th  

No scheduled music tonight. :(  

Please thank (or better yet, tip) your favorite local performer.

And if you are looking to find more local artists, check out akconcerts.com/bands to hear some new music.  

 

Wednesday December 9th  

Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Parents and Twos Storytime  10:30a-11a

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday!  7:30p

