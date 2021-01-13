Thursday January 14th    

Anaya Latin Dance – Beginner Salsa Suelta: Free Zoom Class  6p-7p

Koots – Drive-In Comedy @ Koots  7p-9p

Palmer Alehouse – Nothin But Karma live 5:30p-8:30p

Friday January 15th   

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Friday Night Karaoke  8p-11p

Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night   7-11p

Four Corners Lounge (Palmer) – THOSE GUYS AK 10p-2a

The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Friday Karaoke is Back  7p-11p 

Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party!  7p-7:40p Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – Friday Nights W/DJ MANNY 10p-3a

The Vagabond (Kenai) – BenJammin & the Jammin Band  8p-12a 

White Moose (Kenai) – Karaoke Party  8p-12a

Williwaw Social – The Eternal Cowboys  8p-11:30p

Saturday January 16th   

American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – 100 Proof Karaoke  7p-10p 

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Friday Night Karaoke  8p-11p

Don Jose’s Mexican Restaurant – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow  8p-11p

Four Corners Lounge (Palmer) – THOSE GUYS AK 10p-2a

The Vagabond (Kenai) – BenJammin & the Jammin Band  8p-12a

Williwaw Social – The Eternal Cowboys  8p-11:30p

Sunday January 17th   

The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke  7p-11p

Out North (Livestream) – Sweet Honey In The Rock: MLK Day Celebration  11a-2p & 4p-7p

Vans Dive Bar – Open Mic Night  7p-11p

Monday January 18th   

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Monday Night Karaoke  8p-10p

Vans Dive Bar – MonDayshas Unplugged  7p-11p

Tuesday January 19th    

Flight Deck Bar and Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke  7p-11p

Trophy Lounge – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow  8p-12a

Vans Dive Bar – Garret Plays With Himself  7p-11p

Wednesday January 20th    

The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke  7p-11p

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic at the Schwabenhof  7:30p-11:30p

