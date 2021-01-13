Thursday January 14th
Anaya Latin Dance – Beginner Salsa Suelta: Free Zoom Class 6p-7p
Koots – Drive-In Comedy @ Koots 7p-9p
Palmer Alehouse – Nothin But Karma live 5:30p-8:30p
Friday January 15th
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Friday Night Karaoke 8p-11p
Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night 7-11p
Four Corners Lounge (Palmer) – THOSE GUYS AK 10p-2a
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Friday Karaoke is Back 7p-11p
Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party! 7p-7:40p Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – Friday Nights W/DJ MANNY 10p-3a
The Vagabond (Kenai) – BenJammin & the Jammin Band 8p-12a
White Moose (Kenai) – Karaoke Party 8p-12a
Williwaw Social – The Eternal Cowboys 8p-11:30p
Saturday January 16th
American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – 100 Proof Karaoke 7p-10p
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Friday Night Karaoke 8p-11p
Don Jose’s Mexican Restaurant – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p
Four Corners Lounge (Palmer) – THOSE GUYS AK 10p-2a
The Vagabond (Kenai) – BenJammin & the Jammin Band 8p-12a
Williwaw Social – The Eternal Cowboys 8p-11:30p
Sunday January 17th
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 7p-11p
Out North (Livestream) – Sweet Honey In The Rock: MLK Day Celebration 11a-2p & 4p-7p
Vans Dive Bar – Open Mic Night 7p-11p
Monday January 18th
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Monday Night Karaoke 8p-10p
Vans Dive Bar – MonDayshas Unplugged 7p-11p
Tuesday January 19th
Flight Deck Bar and Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 7p-11p
Trophy Lounge – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-12a
Vans Dive Bar – Garret Plays With Himself 7p-11p
Wednesday January 20th
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 7p-11p
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic at the Schwabenhof 7:30p-11:30p