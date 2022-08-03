Purchase Access

Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the perpetrators of the 9-11 attacks that killed almost 3,000 people in New York, at the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania, was killed by U.S. drone missiles in Afghanistan’s capital, President Joe Biden announced August 1.

Zawahiri was killed in an over-the-horizon operation in downtown Kabul, where he was residing as a guest of the Taliban. The house was struck by two Hellfire missiles in a precision, counterterrorism operation at 6:18 a.m. Kabul time on Sunday. Zawahiri was the only casualty. “We are confident through our intelligence sources and methods — including multiple streams of intelligence — that we killed Zawahiri and no other individuals,” a senior administration official said. “His death deals a significant blow to al-Qaida and will degrade the group’s ability to operate, including against the U.S. homeland.”



