On Friday, the Pentagon announced the latest security assistance package for Ukraine. It’s worth around $725 million and contains additional munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System along with ammunition for other systems, as well.

While the U.S. military has provided a substantial amount of material from its own inventory to Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the Defense Department is always cognizant of its other security commitments and is ensuring it maintains what is needed to support those commitments.



