U.S. Army Pacific partnered with the Mission Command Training Program to host the U.S. Army’s first Warfighter exercise concentrated in the Indo-Pacific that combined the simulation of two major military operations, joint forcible entry operations (air and maritime-based incursions) and large-scale ground-based combat operations, Sept. 24 through Oct. 3.

The primary training audiences were the U.S. Army’s I Corps, 4th Infantry Division, and 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Fort Carson, Colorado, and Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.



