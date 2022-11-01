original (6).jpg




WASHINGTON — The Army began its fiscal 2023 housing tenant satisfaction survey today to gather feedback about living in Army housing. Survey results will guide future plans for improvements to housing, resident services, and community amenities.

“Army leaders want your opinion about your Army housing, so please take a few minutes to complete the Army Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey. Your response will have a real impact. We thank you for taking the time to give us this critical feedback,” said Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9.



