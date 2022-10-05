U.S. Army Garrison Pōhakuloa Training Area’s (PTA) fire response capability will be enhanced through the $2,485,308 Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program (DCIP) grant to the State of Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) for the construction of a new firefighting and conservation warehouse to improve wildfire response and enable maintenance and repair of firefighting vehicles.

The DLNR has a long history partnering with military installations to achieve common goals and this project will have wide-ranging benefits for all agencies and enhance these partnerships. “The community is so important to us here at PTA and this grant is just another manifestation of that,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Cronin, PTA Commander. “PTA greatly appreciates the support it receives from the community and the robust relationships we have with entities we have DLNR. We’re always looking to grow and enhance those relationships.”



