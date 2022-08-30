Purchase Access

AMARI AIR BASE, Estonia – The roar of jets is common background noise as U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District teammates Chris Bailey and Jüri Saljukov check progress on construction projects like the new bulk fuel storage facility here.

The jets are part of NATO’s larger collective Air Policing mission in the Baltics which has been ongoing since Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia joined the alliance in 2004, with additional Enhanced Air Policing missions out of the base here in Estonia operating since 2014 as a result of Russia’s illegal and illegitimate annexation of the Crimean peninsula.



