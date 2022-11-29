210512-D-BM568-1183

An aerial of the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C., May 12, 2021. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

 Staff Sgt. Brittany Chase




Russia has been unsuccessful militarily in its unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine and has increasingly turned to targeting civilian infrastructure — particularly Ukraine’s energy grid.

This week’s high temperature in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, is forecast to be 31 degrees Fahrenheit with lows in the teens. The Russian attacks have cut power to millions of Ukrainian civilians and affected water, transportation and much more. “These [airstrikes] are horrific attacks to punish the Ukrainian people,” the official said. “As winter approaches, they serve no legitimate military purpose.”



Tags

Load comments