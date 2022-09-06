220906-D-PM193-2090

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder conducts a press briefing in the Pentagon Press Briefing room at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 6, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza)

 Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza

Military capabilities are important, but new capabilities mean little if the troops fielding those weapons don’t know how or when to use them.

The United States, NATO allies and partners are working together to train Ukrainian military personnel on new systems and the tactics and techniques that make those weapon systems so effective.



