HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, Hawaii — The A3/12 Aviation Management branch of Headquarters, Pacific Air Forces A3/6, Directorate of Air and Cyberspace Operations, recently executed exercise Toxic Pineapple II alongside the 15th Wing at Hickam Air Force Base, Aug. 29 to Sept. 1.

The exercise simulated a deployed environment, allowing participants to partake in scenarios that required them to set up and run an aircrew contamination control area. For the first time, exercise Toxic Pineapple II included participants from the Joint Force, whereas the 15th Wing specifically designed the previous iteration of Toxic Pineapple for aircrew flight equipment Airmen at Hickam.



Tags

Load comments