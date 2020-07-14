The proposal to allow brown bear baiting within the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge is one of several changes proposed for the refuge. To learn more about all the changes, and the process, visit https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/06/11/2020-10924/refuge-specific-regulations-public-use-kenai-national-wildlife-refuge.
Though the change to allow brown bear baiting is likely a done deal, I encourage Alaskans to submit comments to express any concerns you might have, either about the hunting method or the process of making this change. Note that the deadline for comments is Aug. 10, 2020.
Here are instructions provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service:
Comment submission: You may submit comments by one of the following methods: 1) Electronically: Go to the Federal eRulemaking Portal: http://www.regulations.gov. In the Search box, enter FWS–R7–NWRS–2017–0058, which is the docket number for this rulemaking. Then, click on the Search button. On the resulting page, in the Search panel on the left side of the screen, under the Document Type heading, click on the Proposed Rule box to locate this document. You may submit a comment by clicking on ‘‘Comment Now!’’ 2) By hard copy: Submit your comments by U.S. mail to: Public Comments Processing, Attn: FWS–R7– NWRS–2017–0058, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, MS: JAO/1N, 5275 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041– 3803