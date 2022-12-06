The JBER Military Personnel Services Portal is live By JBER Public Affairs Dec 6, 2022 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – The JBER Military Personnel Services Portal (MPSP) is officially live. Air Force Customers can submit inquiries and initiate actions at https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/MPFPortal/673fsscp/SitePages/Home.aspxThe MPSP is a user-friendly interface that delivers virtual Personnel customer service to Regular Air Force military and civilian Airmen where and when you need it.Some other benefits in addition to asking general questions are that MPSP allows the customer to:• Create and submit all Regular Air Force record updates, package processing and coordination for passports, retentions, separations, assignments and general inquiries on your schedule• Track your inquiry from start to finish with notifications alerting you of status changes• Searchable knowledge articles enabling you to find answers to your most pertinent questions without the wait for easy self-serviceThe email org boxes will remain functional, however, will be used for interagency coordination.The MPS staff and facility will remain available for in person appointments and customer walk-in services. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coordination Military Personnel Services Portal Air Force Commerce Software Computer Science Update Package Box Inquiry Load comments Check it out!