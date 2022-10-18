U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alanis Ortiz, a force management technician assigned to the 35th Force Support Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, poses for a photo during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-1 at the 354th Operations Group, Detachment 1 building, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 14, 2022. Ortiz is the acting Personnel Support of Contingency Operations (PERSCO) Airman during RF-A 23-1 and is responsible for overseeing the attendance and accountability of over 400 exercise participants. “I’ve checked in people from Dyess, Kadena, Tinker, Germany and the U.K.,” said Ortiz. “It’s an amazing opportunity to work with service members and Allies from across the world.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)
