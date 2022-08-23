Purchase Access

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies held its grand opening ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Aug. 11.

This center is the newest of five existing Department of Defense Regional Centers for Security Studies, and its mission is to advance Arctic awareness and DoD Arctic priorities, reinforce the rule-based order in the Arctic, and address the impacts of climate change in the region.



