JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas (AFNS) — The T-38 Talon will undergo Talon Repair Inspection and Maintenance, or TRIM, modification to perform localized, depot-level maintenance to replace or repair key parts to keep these valuable training platforms mission ready.

“This program is vital to maintaining the service life of the airframe” said Bill Mickley, T-38 Airframe Lead Program manager. “The TRIM modification will address aging airframe-related issues to preclude grounding of these aircraft prior to its eventual retirement.”



