The State of Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management recently announced that over $1.58 million in state funds have been distributed to individuals and families impacted by the 2022 West Coast Storm, also known as Typhoon Merbok.
Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration in September that activated the state’s individual assistance program to address damages from the storm.
According to a recent press release, state and federal disaster recovery programs cover similar disaster-related critical needs but do not allow applicants to receive duplicate benefits through both programs, and federal programs do not recognize subsistence structures as an eligible item, but State Individual Assistance grants can and have been provided for subsistence structures.
“In the area’s most severely impacted by the 2022 West Coast Storm subsistence activities are essential to individuals and communities. The loss of fish camps and hunting cabins is being addressed throughout the State of Alaska IA program,” Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Bryan Fisher said. “We are going to continue to work with our federal, non-governmental, and native organizations to address the long-term needs.”
To date, FEMA has provided over $6.6 million in IA grants to 865 applicants, according to the press release.
Food, clothing, housing, and other services have also been provided by non-governmental groups affiliated with Alaskan volunteer organizations and other non-governmental groups.
Recovery organizations are meeting regularly to identify long-term and unmet needs such as repairing and rebuilding homes, and the state is also working with Alaska Native organizations to coordinate long-term recovery efforts.