Jesika Reimer, a bat expert and consultant, has held in her hands little brown bats from the Northwest Territories to the Tanana River. Along with a few colleagues around Alaska, she is sharing new information about the farthest-north bat.

She said this palm-size creature that weighs as much as a quarter lives more than twice as long as your dog: from 35 to 40 years.



