By Joe Slowinski
Calls for spectators, families, and friends to clap in rhythm are initiated. Complying earnestly, they start applause slowly in unison as an athlete readies himself. As the temp reaches a crescendo, the participant begins his run, accelerating like a basketball player ready to dunk. He launches upward off two feet, raising one foot above his head to successfully kick a seal skin ball suspending over 8 feet high. With unabated dexterity, he lands on one leg, triumphant in his conquest. The crowd erupts with a standing ovation.
The Anchorage Native Youth Olympics (NYO) tryouts were held on March 25 and 26. Participants were competing to earn a place on the Anchorage A and B teams who will compete in the state NYO on April 21-23 at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
NYO competition consists of ten events: Alaskan High Kick, Scissor Broad Jump, Wrist Carry, 2-Foot High Kick, Kneel Jump, One Hand Reach, One-Foot High Kick, Eskimo Stick Pull, Indian Stick Pull, and the Seal Hop.
“The 10 NYO events are designed to test skills and abilities originally used to maintain fitness for subsistence activities. Student-athletes in grades 7-12, from all cultures, are encouraged to compete in the games and celebrate Alaska’s rich history and diversity,” wrote the Cook Inlet Tribal Council in a February 24 news release.
As a participating official, I observed firsthand how sportsmanship is embedded as a fundamental component of NYO culture. As each athlete finishes their event, they eagerly shake the hand of each official and scorekeeper. Athletes on competing teams aid one another with execution advice, and the athletes and audience will applaud with zeal for an amazing practice attempt. Everyone seems genuinely pleased when a fellow competitor achieves a personal best. My overall impression is that this culture of sportsmanship mirrors the collaborative nature of Alaska Native communities.
I was born in Maine, so I had never been exposed to the NYO before moving to Alaska. But I was intrigued by the athleticism paired with the connections to subsistence training and communication, and I knew I wanted to learn more.
Late last year, I was informed about an NYO course being taught by multiple World Eskimo-Indian Olympics Gold medalist Kyle Worl. This course offered in-depth insights into each event as well as how to train athletes at different levels, from beginner to intermediate levels. As a result, I was optimistic that I could participate as a coach or official in the future.
When the organizing body of the State NYO, Cook Inlet Tribal Council, announced a return to in-person competition, I was enthusiastic about volunteering.
Witnessing athletes compete in each of the ten events, one gains a deeper appreciation for the untold years of knowledge on display. There is nothing like experiencing subsistence training and communication methods passed down over millennia through Elders.
From my perspective, I see the shared contributions of games that comprise the NYO event as a shared quilt of Alaska Native culture. The origins of the games come from Aleut, Athabascan, Iñupiat, Tlingit, Haida, Tshimshian, Yup’ik, and other Alaska Native community’s subsistence communication and training activities. Experiencing the games live will awe and inspire.
To learn more about the upcoming games, visit https://citci.org/partnerships-events/nyo-games.