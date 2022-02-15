The Junior Native Youth Olympics (JNYO) games are in full swing.
The JNYO is being held virtually for the second year in a row. The competition started Jan. 25 and runs through March 6, according to a recent press release.
According to the press release, the virtual component makes the event more accessible by allowing student athletes to compete in the games from their communities.
Students will record their individual performances on video and submit their videos online to NYO officials for judging.
Follow the action on the JNYO Facebook page for updates, results, and live award ceremonies.
Participants demonstrate skills and abilities originally used to maintain fitness for traditional Alaska Native subsistence activities during the Junior and Senior NYO games, and students from all cultures are encouraged to participate and celebrate Alaska’s rich history and diversity.
First, second, and third place finishers will receive medals and official NYO hoodies.
The 2022 Senior NYO Games are still slated for April.
For more information, visit citci.org/partnerships-events/nyo-games/2022-games.
More Information:
JNYO virtual competition schedule:
January 24 – February 6: Alaskan High Kick, Kneel Jump
February 7-February 20: Two-foot High Kick, Seal Hop
February 21 – March 6: One-foot High Kick, Scissor Broad Jump, Wrist Carry