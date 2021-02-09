Last Frontier Axe Company officially debuted as the Valley’s first axe throwing facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony held by the Wasilla mayor and other city officials Feb. 5.
Kyle and Samantha Brown were greatly encouraged by their warm welcome and initial interest from the community, eager to embark on this new and exciting venture.
“It’s a little surreal. It feels good,” Kyle said.
Kyle said they had a high turnout at the ribbon cutting ceremony, estimating over 100 people in attendance. In addition to members of Wasilla Chamber of Commerce and other city staff, a number of locals expressed their excitement for the latest addition to the Valley’s entertainment sphere.
“They had a blast. They want to come back soon,” Kyle said.
The facility contains 10 lanes that are separated by wood panels and wire fencing. Each lane contains two targets.
Kyle said that groups can book up to eight people to a lane for birthday parties, corporate get togethers, and other gatherings. He said that people can simply throw their axes at the targets, or they can play a number of games like horse that are included in an onsite manual, or even make up their own games.
Kyle and Samantha are both certified axe throwers under the World Axe Throwing League. Customers sign waivers and and listen to a brief orientation prior to their first axe throw. Axe throwers must be 10 years or older to participate.
There are a variety of axes to choose from, including league approved axes. Kyle said that customers can bring their own axes if they’re approved during an onsite inspection.
“Safety’s paramount. We want people to know it’s safe here. It’s a controlled environment,” Kyle said.
Samantha said it’s a family friendly atmosphere, and she encourages any experience level to check it out. She said that it’s an activity that can be enjoyed by a wide range of people, much like bowling or darts.
“It’s a good stress relief,” Samantha said.
Kyle said they set out to establish the Valley’s first axe throwing facility because it brings something new to the table, something that will likely be fairly well received due to the outdoorsy and activity hungry demographic they’re working with.
“It’s something the Valley needed… ‘We should have one in the Valley’ is the point I got to... I know it’s a growing sport, something that’s up and coming. I felt it was the right time to bring it out here,” Kyle said.
Kyle said that he was inspired by Anchorage’s existing indoor axe throwing companies. He noted that he plans to hold friendly competitions with Anchorage establishments like Frosted Axe Throwing and Alaska Axe Company.
“I feel like we should’ve had it first but now we have it,” Kyle said.
This is Kyle and Samantha’s first time running a business of their own. Kyle said that he’s always wanted to start his own small business, and he successfully convinced his wife to get onboard who was pregnant with their twins, bringing them to four total children.
“We just dove right into everything. I thought he was crazy at first, not gonna lie. We have a lot on our plate,” Samantha said with a laugh. “It’s nerve racking but it’s really exciting… It doesn’t really feel like work.”
Kyle said they’re planning to hire employees after they get more established. He said they’ve already booked their first birthday parties and other appointments.
Kyle and Samantha ultimately have their eyes set for expansion. They plan to start up a mobile trailer to bring to community events, weddings, festivals, parties, and other activities. They may even have the chance to set up at the Alaska State Fair.
They also plan to establish leagues and a membership program that will offer discounts and other perks.
“I’m excited. I hope we keep the momentum going,” Kyle said.
Last Frontier is holding a Valentine’s Day special, offering discounts for walk ins or online bookings.
Last Frontier Axe Co is located at 260 East Foundry Way, unit 102 in downtown Wasilla.
For more information, call 907-357-AXED (2933) or visit lastfrontieraxe.com.
