The University of Alaska Board of Regents voted unanimously Thursday to reinstate both the UAA men’s hockey team and women’s gymnastics team effective immediately contingent on each team raising the amount of funding needed to support its program. The board also voted to extend the time period for both teams to meet their respective fundraising goals.
UA Interim President Pat Pitney labeled the university’s athletic programs a “point of pride,” noting the significant level of community support for both teams.
"The community support for the teams has just been remarkable. I’m excited about the momentum and have confidence that the teams will meet their fundraising goal," Pitney said. "I think this is an indicator of growing confidence in the institution.”
To date, the hockey team has raised $1.5 million in funds and pledges against a goal of $3 million, and has six more months –– August 30, 2021 –– to raise the remaining balance. If successful, competitive hockey would resume with the 2022-2023 season. The hockey program will use the 2021-22 season to rebuild.
The gymnastics team has raised nearly $355,000 and now has four more months to raise the remainder of one year of operating expenses –– $444,000. The team has until June 30, 2022 to raise one additional year of funding to continue the program.
In order to meet Title IX requirements for collegiate athletics, UAA cannot reinstate one team without the other. Therefore, both teams will need to meet their fundraising goals.
“I’m very pleased that we’re able to rally around the university and these students that love these sports,” said Regent Chair Sherri Buretta.
In other action, the board discussed revising its overall strategic goals and how to measure the success of meeting those goals. A draft of the revised goals and measures will be discussed at the board’s June meeting.
Regents also heard an update of the College of Education, and a Did You Know presentation on the many successes of the UAA College of Health. A video interview with UAA College of Health alum and CEO of Alaska Family Services, Desiré Shepler, can be found here: https://youtu.be/7-G4b4Tynew.
Additional Did You Know features can be found here: https://www.alaska.edu/news/did-you-know/.
The Board of Regents will meet again Friday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live at: alaska.edu/bor/live/. Agenda materials are available at: go.boarddocs.com/ak/alaska/Board.nsf/Public.