PORTLAND —Twenty-two University of Alaska Anchorage student-athletes were recognized last week as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced its 2020-21 Faculty Athletic Representative Scholar-Athlete Awards.
Presented annually to the most outstanding scholar-athletes at each of the GNAC's 10 institutions, the award honors student-athletes – a record 350 this year – who have compiled a cumulative grade point average of 3.85 or better. All student-athletes, including redshirts, listed on any GNAC squad list, regardless of whether the sport is a GNAC championship sport, are eligible for the award.
UAA gymnast Louisa Marie Knapp was one of 12 Seawolves to repeat as an FAR Scholar-Athlete and joined Central Washington rugby player Spencer Boldt as the only student-athletes this year to earn the honor a fifth time.
Skier Mike Soetaert and hockey players Zac Masson and Eric Sinclair became four-time honorees, while skier JC Schoonmaker, track/cross country runner Jacob Moos, gymnast Winter Osborne and volleyball player Eve Stephens each earned a third straight award.
A faculty athletic representative (FAR) is a member of the faculty at an NCAA member institution who has been designated to serve as a liaison between the institution's faculty and the athletic department. The FAR serves as a representative of the institution in conference and NCAA affairs. The role of the FAR is “to ensure that the academic institution establishes and maintains the appropriate balance between academics and intercollegiate athletics.”
2020-21 GNAC FAR Scholar-Athlete Award Honorees
Name, Sport, Academic Major, Year, GPA, Hometown
Kaitlyn Backman, Track & Field, Biological Sciences, Fr., 3.89, Anchorage, Alaska
Marcela Bonifasi, Gymnastics, Health Sciences, Fr., 3.90, Guatemala City, Guatemala
Georgia Burgess, Skiing, Health Sciences, Sr., 4.00, Calgary, Alberta
Tuva Bygrave, Skiing, Management, Fr., 4.00, Oslo, Norway
Karly Coyne, Skiing, Natural Sciences, Fr., 3.87, Canmore, Alberta
Li Djurestaal, Skiing, Global Logistics & Management, Sr., 3.87, Sundbyberg, Sweden
Montana Fairbairn, Gymnastics, Kinesiology, Fr., 4.00, Strathmore, Alberta
**** Louisa Marie Knapp, Gymnastics, Physical Education, Sr., 3.97, Rellingen, Germany
Zach Krajnik, Ice Hockey, Undeclared, Fr., 4.00, Eagle River, Alaska
* Nicole Mah, Skiing, Health Sciences, So., 3.94, Vancouver, B.C.
* Chloe Margue, Skiing, Natural Science Jr., 4.00, St. Ismier, France
*** Zac Masson, Ice Hockey, MBA, Sr., 3.98, Newmarket, Ontario
** Jacob Moos, XC/Track & Field, Aviation, So., 4.00, Galena, Alaska
Coleman Nash, XC/Track & Field, Finance, Fr., 4.00, Littleton, Colo.
** Winter Osborne, Gymnastics, Art, Jr., 3.92, Fairbanks, Alaska
* Mackenzie Robinson, Gymnastics, Psychology, So., 4.00, Mississauga, Ontario
Olav Sanderberg, Skiing, Finance, Jr., 3.86, Oslo, Norway
** JC Schoonmaker, Skiing, Natural Sciences, Jr., 3.95, Tahoe City, Calif.
*** Eric Sinclair, Ice Hockey, Construction Management, Sr., 3.88, Kenora, Ontario
*** Mike Soetaert, Skiing, Health Sciences, Sr., 3.97, Edmonton, Alberta
** Eve Stephens, Volleyball, Accounting, Jr., 3.89, Palmer, Alaska
* Tennae Voliva, Basketball, Psychology, Sr., 3.89, Anchorage, Alaska
**** - Five-Time FAR Award Recipient
*** - Four-Time FAR Award Recipient
** - Three-Time FAR Award Recipient
* - Two-Time FAR Award Recipient