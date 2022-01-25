The Anchorage Wolverines are excited to announce the North American Hockey League has selected Cameron Morris, Cooper Morris and Clay Allen as the three Wolverines representatives at the 2022 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament.
The selection is a monumental achievement for all of Alaska, as the players selected are all Anchorage hockey products. All three came up through the South Anchorage Hockey Association program, and the opportunity highlights the importance of having NAHL programs in Alaska, as they present opportunity for exposure that Alaskans don’t typically see.
Assistant coach Evan Trupp weighed in on the event, adding “I think it’s a great opportunity for these guys and one that has been well earned. To see Alaskan hockey players get recognized for their hard work, and have the opportunity to showcase their abilities at an elite level is pretty special.”
The NAHL Top Prospects Tournament is one of the most highly scouted events of its kind, featuring almost every NHL team and NCAA Division I school. it continues to provide the hundreds of NHL and NCAA scouts in attendance with a look at the best uncommitted players the NAHL has to offer, as well as some potential NHL Draft picks.
The event will be held February 7-8 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. The UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex is the practice home to the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.