Today officially inaugurates Alaska’s summer salmon season with the opening of the first Copper River salmon fishing period of the 2021 season. Beginning at 7 am, the Copper River fishing fleet, comprised of 540 small-boat, independent commercial fishing permit holders will have the opportunity to harvest highly-prized Copper River king and sockeye salmon during a short 12-hour window. Today’s catch will be delivered to Cordova’s shore-based seafood processors and flown fresh to companies and individuals across the country who have reserved exclusive rights to the season’s first fish.
Within 24-48 hours, lucky salmon lovers will get to taste the first salmon from Copper River. “This is the epitome of seasonal eating. If it’s in your local seafood store, put it in your basket. If it’s on the menu, order it! This is a once-a-season treat that is well worth the wait. Bottom line, if you see it, buy it,” says Christa Hoover, Executive Director of the Copper River Prince William Sound Marketing Association (CR/PWSMA).
This year, the Alaska Department of Fish & Game (ADFG) salmon forecast projects 13,000 Copper River kings, 652,000 Copper River sockeye, and 218,000 Copper River coho will be harvested. Copper River salmon’s status as the world’s finest, coupled with limited early season supply, has caused the pursuit of this salmon to become a seasonal ritual: an epicurean scavenger hunt that sends food lovers flocking to the Chefs, restaurants, and retailers who make it the star of Spring. Where can salmon lovers find Copper River Salmon? The Copper River Fish Finder, located at www.copperriversalmon.org/fishfinder, is a great place to start.
Every year, retailers and restaurants worldwide welcome the season’s first Copper River salmon with unique events and promotions. This year in Seattle, Copper River salmon’s unofficial backyard, Top Chef season 18 contestant Chef Shota Nakajima, alongside chefs Byron Gomez, Zoi Antonitsas, Matt Broussard, and Luke Kolpin will cook a meal at Taku featuring the very first caught Copper River Salmon of the season donated by Ocean Beauty Seafoods. “As a chef, I’m always looking for beautiful, sustainable, wild foods. Copper River salmon is everything one could ask for when it comes to a perfect ingredient,” says seafood specialist, Chef Zoi Antonitsas. At Grilling for Good, Chef Tom Douglas will grill the first fresh Copper River salmon of the season with all proceeds to benefit the Ballard Food Bank. “I love everything about Copper River salmon. I love the richness of its delicate flesh and flavor. Copper River salmon saved the importance of salmon, and wild fish in general, by increasing the value of the fish. Its very short season makes it a true delicacy,” says Chef Tom Douglas.