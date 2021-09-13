For the past several days I have been reading, watching, and listening to a wide variety of news reports and programs that have taken a look back at 9/11, both the horrific—and, at the time, unimaginable—events themselves and how what happened on that day and in the days, months and years that followed changed the course of our country in large and often unexpected ways.
And this: how an experience that for all its horror initially unified our nation and gained sympathy around the world has, in its aftermath, led to a deeply divided and troubled USA and a country that is much less respected—and trusted—by the community of nations.
In significant ways the United States is no longer the “beacon of light” or world leader that we Americans like to imagine our nation to be.
All of this has gotten me thinking about my own visceral response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and what I watched unfolding on that day 20 years past. Not long after, I wrote an essay that I titled “The solace of nature.” I thought I would share that essay in this forum but have been unable to track it down. I assume—and hope—that it’s buried somewhere in my files of the past 20 years, but it’s nowhere easily accessible.
The day’s events, and my responses to them, seem relevant enough to revisit here, joined by some reflections on the current state of our nation and the larger world.
Recognizing that memory can be a trickster, I’ll share what stands out in my recollection of that day.
First came the shock and disbelief and an intense need to understand what was happening. And why. Back in 2001, I—like most Americans—depended on the “big three” networks (ABC, CBS and NBC) to follow and digest the events of that day.
I’ll mention here that I was married at the time. My wife, Dulcy, a speech therapist with the Anchorage School District, had already gone to work by the time I began my own day. Rather than wake me, before leaving she’d written me a note: “Check the news.” It seems we must have talked in those first hours, but I don’t recall speaking to Dulcy or anyone else until later in the day.
The image that stays with me is one of being entranced by the images and reporting that came through the TV. I was glued to my television for hours, switching back and forth between the networks. But eventually even that form of “bearing witness” to the tragedy became overwhelming.
I needed to break away, to clear my head and calm my senses and, if possible, put things in perspective.
So of course I went for a walk in nature.
Craving solitude and an escape from the clamor of a human world gone mad (at least crazy in a way we Americans hadn’t experienced it in recent memory), I went alone to my favorite woodland path, one that in 2001 was at the center of my life, the Turnagain Arm Trail at Anchorage’s southern fringes. This was (and remains) my “trail for all seasons,” a place that I knew from experience could ground me, comfort me, console me, even in the darkest of times.
What I remember is this: I reached the trailhead in early to mid-afternoon. The parking lot was empty, as I expected—and hoped—it would be. And I began to walk. At first my mind was busy with the events of the day. But gradually I began to open to the woodland world around me. The forest was mostly quiet that day and largely still. At least that’s how I remember it. That in itself was a soothing influence.
At some point, I heard fighter jets. Launched from Elmendorf Air Force base, they roared across the sky above Anchorage. I figured they were providing airborne security during a high-alert time.
Earlier in the day, jets had been “scrambled” to intercept a Korean airliner bound for Anchorage, because of miscommunications with the flight crew and the perception of danger: the possibility of another hijacking and attack. As those who were here at the time will recall, the airliner was safely rerouted to Canada and a different sort of catastrophe averted.
Noting the jets’ roar, I thought of the phrase “the sound of freedom” and I imagined that many people found their presence in the sky reassuring.
More heartening to me, however, were the voices of the forest’s songbirds.
The raspy calls of black-capped chickadees most caught my attention, cheerful—or at least cheering—to my ears. The chickadees and squirrels and other forest inhabitants reminded and reassured me that the larger, more-than-human world was carrying on in its own way. Other beings were going about their lives as usual, independent of our species’ crazy behaviors.
I met one other person, a man named Mark, during my walk. We weren’t close but knew each other and briefly stopped to talk. We shared our shock and sadness and wished each other well, then resumed our solitary walking meditations through the woods.
I don’t recall exactly how long I walked, perhaps a couple of hours. Though it was a small part of the day, that time in—and with—those wild woodlands made a huge difference for me. It did help to put the day’s events in perspective, reminded me that the human drama is a tiny part of a much greater mystery, no matter how much we imagine ourselves to be at the center of things.
This calmed me, gave me solace, offered hope.
***
Fast forward to 2021. Twenty years after 9/11, we humans are plagued by multiple calamities, largely of our own making.
Here in the United States, we began the year with another day that will live in infamy, the Jan. 6 violent storming of our nation’s capitol by thousands of Trump cultists.
I happened to be in the Chugach Front Range when the assault began and knew few details about the riot while headed up the flanks of a favorite mountain, Wolverine Peak. Understanding that I’d learn more about this newest chapter of American mayhem upon my return home, I allowed myself to embrace the “wild delight” of my ascent, a world away from the chaos in Washington. D.C. I would later recount that experience in my City Wilds column, “Finding serenity in the mountains on a blustery, crazy day.”
Then there’s the coronavirus pandemic, once again surging in our state and much of the United States, largely because many Americans have decided that getting vaccinated and wearing masks somehow infringes on their rights. More craziness. And unnecessary suffering, because of it: more than 650,000 people dead in the U.S. alone and our hospitals and the larger health-care system—and the front-line workers who help keep the sick among us alive—now overwhelmed when it didn’t have to be this way.
It’s been widely reported that many people have found respite in “the outdoors” during the pandemic. Partly that’s because it’s an easy place to practice “social distancing.” But it’s also because nature is a refuge, a safe place to escape another form of cultural madness. More Alaskans than ever appear to be seeking solace in nature and likely that’s true in many parts of the nation and perhaps around the world.
The larger backdrop for all of this is climate change, what has become a climate crisis in the here and now. Again this is a catastrophe we’ve loosed upon ourselves, directly linked to human denial, greed, and recklessness. Already, the human suffering is enormous, as witnessed in the many extreme events that have ravaged populations around the world.
But there’s a difference with this calamity. Climate change is doing enormous harm to many wild places and other forms of life. It’s changing the very nature of our planet.
I’m fortunate to live in a place, Southcentral Alaska, that so far hasn’t been severely affected by the climate crisis, though even here there is clear evidence of change—and we can certainly witness what’s happening elsewhere in Alaska, for instance the Arctic, offshore waters, and some river systems.
Nature remains a refuge from the madness of my species, a calming, uplifting, and inspiring presence. Certainly there are times—perhaps when I’m listening to chickadees, or walking along the Turnagain Arm Trail, or picking wild blueberries in the Chugach Front Range, or otherwise enjoying the Earth’s wild glories—that my delight is tempered by a sorrowful awareness of my country’s, and humanity’s, destructive side and its ever-widening reach.
In such moments, it may seem that comfort can’t be found.
Then, something shifts. I escape my thoughts, re-enter my animal body, and the world reopens. Or perhaps better put, I reopen to the world. And in that reopening, I again intuitively understand that I am—all of us are—part of a larger, grander whole, a mystery far greater than we humans can ever know. Or endanger. And that, in itself, is an enduring form of solace.
